Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah has spoken up against the devastation brought on by illegal mining activities, known as galamsey.

Owusu-Bempah also criticised President Akufo-Addo's inaction despite calls for action against illegal mining.

Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the head pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, slams Akufo-Addo because of galamsey destruction. Source: Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah

During his service on September 22, the preacher, known for his ties to the Akufo-Addo government, urged other preachers to speak up against the current administration's ills.

“We can all speak our minds. The things that will destroy our country, we need to speak on.

“Rivers are being destroyed in Ghana… in a short while, we won’t have water to drink. Akufo-Addo has sat there and allowed galamsey to destroy Ghana’s rivers,” said Owusu-Bempah.

Reports indicated that illegal mining has contributed to 60% of the country’s rivers being poisoned.

There have also been increasing reports of the dire health implications and congenital disabilities associated with exposure to pollutants like mercury, arsenic and lead.

Amid renewed concern about the impact of illegal mining, Akufo-Addo set up a five-member ministerial committee to assess the fight against illegal mining activities.

Calls for action against galamsey

Members of the Democracy Hub have been protesting online and on the streets around the 37 roundabout in Accra since September 21 to demand action against galamsey.

These protestors were met with force by police officers who arrested over 40 protestors.

Before this, organised labour threatened a nationwide strike by the end of September if the government did not take decisive action against illegal mining.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana also wants the government to ban mining and prospecting in forest reserves.

Police justify arrest of protestors

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service issued a press statement explaining why they arrested the protestors, claiming that they sought to disturb the peace and impede traffic at the 37 intersections.

The police added that the arrested demonstrators also attempted to block sections of the roads with a vehicle, push down the mounted barriers and attempt their personnel at the location.

The Ghana Police Service also assured the public that its personnel have been able to maintain law and order and allowed the free flow of traffic at the 37 intersections.

