The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, held the funeral service for his late mother, Madam Comfort Borteley Tawiah, at the State House in Accra on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Many prominent Ghanaian dignitaries, including Reverend Canon Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Korle Klottey MP Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Hopeson Adorye, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin, Reverend Obofuor, and Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, attended the funeral and thanksgiving service to commiserate with the new IGP and his family.

Some notable traditional leaders from the Greater Accra Region also attended Madam Comfort Borteley Tawiah's funeral service at the State House.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, wearing an all-white attire, was spotted arriving at the funeral grounds to pay his last respects to his late mother.

IGP Yohuno, heavily guarded by personnel from the Ghana Police Service, took out a handkerchief from his pocket to wipe his tears as he and his family walked around to greet the personalities in attendance.

The IGP was later approached by Honourable Ablah Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, who offered her condolences and shared some comforting words.

Madam Comfort Borteley Tawiah's funeral service comes a few weeks after Christian Tetteh Yohuno was sworn in as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) by President John Dramani Mahama.

IGP Yohuno previously held the role of Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations following his appointment by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in July 2024.

Christian Tetteh Yohuno was handed the new position after the dismissal of George Akuffo Dampare from the role.

Dampare served as the Inspector General of Police after being appointed by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2021 and was considered by many as one of the popular personalities in the country.

Below is the video of the new IGP, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, sobbing at his mother's funeral:

Ghanaians console IGP Tetteh Yohuno

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mavis Ohenewaa Asamoah commented:

"Daddy, take heart. It is well 😭😭😭."

kukus_makeover and Hair said:

"This man here really took good care of his mother. IGP, God bless you so much. Mummy is proud of you."

General Luke wrote:

"My IGP, please take my condolences 💐."

Dampare absent at IGP Yohuno's meeting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that George Akuffo Dampare was absent as the new IGP, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, held a meeting with his predecessors.

Mr. C.K. Dewornu, Mr Ernest Owusu Poku, Nana Owusu-Nsiah, Mr Patrick Acheampong were some of the former IGPs who attended the event.

Former IGP Dampare's absence at the meeting garnered reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

