Oliver Barker-Vormawor and other convenors of OccupyJulorbiHouse have been declared wanted by the Ghana Police Service

The protest against 'rampant state capture', which began on September 21, 2024, is expected to end today, September 23, 2024

The protest group said it wanted to combat the government’s alleged corruption and wants Ghana judicially independent

The Ghana Police Service has announced it is on a manhunt for a convenor of the OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, and several others involved in the protest.

The protest, which began on September 21, 2024, is expected to end today, September 23, 2024.

Democracy Hub said their protest is to urge the government to address the country's socio-economic injustices.

Under the theme 'A New Constitution For A New Generation', the group said its protest aims to draw the government’s attention to pressing issues, including the growing unemployment rate and rising poverty levels.

It also wants the government to confront alleged 'rampant state capture' by a select few, aiming to combat the government’s corruption and advocating for judicial independence.

Protesters arrested during demonstration

Several protesters have already been arrested after the police accused them of engaging in illegal activities during their peaceful demonstration at the 37 Roundabout in Accra.

The protesters were accused of allegedly obstructing traffic and dismantling police barricades during the protest.

The police noted that Oliver Barker-Vormawor, as well as other protesters involved in the alleged acts of lawlessness, are also wanted by the police.

#FixTheCountry demands release of convenor

Meanwhile, before the protests began, the #FixtheCountry Movement demanded the release of one of its conveners, Ralph St Williams, after his reported arrest at the Kotoka International Airport.

His reported arrest came after a video showed him destroying some posters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the National Cathedral site.

St Williams reportedly destroyed the posters on wooden structures cordoning off the construction site during the National Democratic Congress protest against the Electoral Commission.

The #FixtheCountry Movement released a statement saying his arrest has been strategically timed to suppress his participation in the upcoming #SayNoToGalamsey protest.

The group also claimed the reported arrest is meant to intimidate activists fighting for transparency and environmental justice.

Police objects against protest venue

YEN.com.gh also reported that the police said it has not barred Democracy Hub from organising a protest.

However, the service said it could not allow the protest to happen at the Jubilee House - a security zone.

Police announced its willingness to provide security for the group's protests if the venue was changed.

