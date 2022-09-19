The National Cathedral board has taken proactive steps to solve funding challenges that have stalled the progress of the project

Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah has disclosed that a professional has been brought in to boost fundraising efforts for the project

He also disclosed that while the funding challenges have caused work to stall on the project, the National Cathedral Secretariat is rethinking the fundraising strategy

National Cathedral Project has recruited a professional to solve the funding challenges holding back progress of the controversial project.

CEO of the project Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah has explained that work on the project was stalled to enable a rethink of the funding strategy of the project.

He said “the fundraising was located within a voluntary framework. So, what we have done is to provide a dedicated personal infrastructure."

Speaking on Asaase Radio, a pro-government radio station, Dr Opoku-Mensah further disclosed that a professional fundraiser has been recruited while IT experts have been tasked to build a robust platform to mobilise funds.

“So we have brought in a professional fund-raiser, and then we are saying that we also needed to develop a robust technology platform for our fundraising … our model must be built on mass mobilisation and what we are advocating for is a million people giving us GH¢100,” he said.

He added a donor management system will be integrated into the robust platform.

National Cathedral: Work Suspended On Controversial Project Over Lack Of Funds

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Project has disclosed that the project's construction has been put on hold due to unavailable funds.

When the Redeemed Christian Church of God donated to the cathedral secretariat on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Dr Opoku-Mensah said the capital to finance the project had run out.

"We have the contractors and their staff outside but the workers have been suspended. We are hoping that within the next couple of weeks, as part of our fundraising and other initiatives we can begin work again," Joy News quoted Dr Opoku-Mensah.

He said the only way the project could be completed would depend on the support of Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, contributions from various churches in Ghana towards the construction of the National Cathedral leaked on the internet on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

State-owned Daily Graphic newspaper released the list and showed at least 45 Charismatic and Orthodox churches have contributed towards the project.

