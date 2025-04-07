Ghanaian musician Medikal has angrily blasted Ghanaian media house TV3 to stop playing his songs

Ghanaian musician Medikal insulted the producers of the Choices entertainment show for allowing their guests to tarnish the image of Sarkodie

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian rapper Medikal's post, which is trending on X

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has issued a strict warning to Ghanaian media house TV3 to stop playing his music.

In the viral video posted by TV3, the male guest shared his thoughts on Ghanaian artists who can win a Grammy for the country. He stated boldly that Sarkodie doesn't have what it takes to win a Grammy for Ghana anymore.

Medikal blasts TV3 for allowing a guest on their entertainment show to disrespect award-winning rapper Sarkodie. Photo credits: @amgmedikal and @sarkodie.

"Maybe in the future, God might help us. God might be on our side, and somehow, someway, an artiste from Ghana will level up to the Grammy. For now, there is no artiste. I think King Sarkodie’s career has ended."

In response to TV3's post, award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal blasted the staff and management of TV3 for allowing a guest on their show to say demeaning things about BET winner Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, on the new show Choices.

Medikal says TV3 shouldn't play his music again

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's post on X. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@kojo_skiddles

"NDC station be that."

@CastinBillz stated:

"E be today you go mo see TV3 be useless station?"

@ericboatenggh

"I know the thing enter you, The question is can you win Grammy? If yes then prove them wrong and come back to this post to prove them wrong. Insulting them wont change anything."

@metamorfos28 stated:

"That’s his opinion! Thankfully, he’s got no say in who wins a Grammy and who does not. SHATTAWALE GLOBAL."

@SMSpaceTalkShow stated:

"Dem be villagers waaa 😩."

@Kashphlow1 stated:

"Whats funny about his career has ended?? Let’s understand life “everything that has a beginning has an end”. it’s absolutely fine if his career ends!." sarkodie is a legend and has paid his dues. You can be more entertaining than this! Let’s stop the culture of mockery

@PrinceNelson88 stated:

"Nonsense talk, why the hate on sarkodie who has been one of the many artiste in Ghana to project Ghana to the world. Why retire him.This admin needs to apologize, a whole tv3 network shouldn't be tweeting things like this.Not fair at all😞😞😞😞."

Check out Medikal's post on X

Medikal releases a new song on his birthday

and former partner of Fella Makafui, Medikal, released a new song titled Welcome to Africa on his birthday.

The father-of-one Medikal turned a year older on April 5, 2025. In the viral video, the style influencer wore stylish ensembles that matched the theme of his new song.

The official trailer for Medikal's new video is below:

Medikal and Eazzy flaunt their new romance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Medikal and Eazzy, who enjoyed a nice date night at the restaurant and nightclub Sky Bar 25.

Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his new partner jammed to one of his viral songs in one of his fancy cars.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Apostle Eric Okai, senior pastor of Elim Church and relationship guru, he discussed how relationships are strengthened by events like dinner dates.

