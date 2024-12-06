Ghana Election 2024: Live Updates As Ghanaians Build Up To Voting Day
Ghanaians are heading to the polls for the ninth successive time on December 7 to choose the sixth president of the fourth republic. John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress and Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party are frontrunners in the race, which has 12 candidates in total.
How does Ghana's election work?
A candidate must receive more than 50% of the votes cast to win the presidential election in the first round.
If no one passes the 50% mark, a second-round run-off will be held between the two leading candidates in the first round.
In contrast, the parliamentary election is run on a first-past-the-post basis. A winner will be declared as long as a candidate has a majority of the votes, even if that is less than 50% of the votes cast.
When does Ghana's general election start?
Polls for Ghana's election will open at 7 am on Saturday, 7 December. Over 18.8 million Ghanaians are registered to vote in the ninth general election since 1992.
On election day, two elections will take place simultaneously: a presidential election with 12 candidates and a parliamentary election in 279 constituencies across the country.
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.