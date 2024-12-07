Actor and politician John Dumelo may win the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Dumelo has taken a commanding lead against incumbent MP Lydia ALhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The actor-turned-politician has won almost all the polling stations which's polls have concluded

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

John Dumelo has taken the lead as results from the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections trickle in.

Provisional results from polling stations indicate that Dumelo is in a strong position to take Lydia Alhassan's seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

John Dumelo is leading Lydia Alhassan in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections. Photo source: @johndumelo1, @lydialhasaan

Source: Facebook

Below are some of the provisional results:

Okponglo ABC:

Lydia Alhassan (NPP) - 148

John Dumelo (NDC) - 316

Watch the video:

Evandy Hostel:

Lydia Alhassan (NPP) - 122

John Dumelo (NDC) - 172

Bani Hostel:

Lydia Alhassan (NPP) - 192

John Dumelo (NDC) - 118

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh