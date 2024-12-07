John Dumelo Takes Commanding Lead Against Lydia Alhassan In Ayawaso West Wuogon
- Actor and politician John Dumelo may win the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)
- Dumelo has taken a commanding lead against incumbent MP Lydia ALhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)
- The actor-turned-politician has won almost all the polling stations which's polls have concluded
John Dumelo has taken the lead as results from the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections trickle in.
Provisional results from polling stations indicate that Dumelo is in a strong position to take Lydia Alhassan's seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Below are some of the provisional results:
Okponglo ABC:
Lydia Alhassan (NPP) - 148
John Dumelo (NDC) - 316
Evandy Hostel:
Lydia Alhassan (NPP) - 122
John Dumelo (NDC) - 172
Bani Hostel:
Lydia Alhassan (NPP) - 192
John Dumelo (NDC) - 118
