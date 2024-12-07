Matthew Opoku Prempeh Casts His Ballot At Manhyia South Electoral Area

The New Patriotic Party running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has cast his ballot in the ongoing December 7 elections

Earlier, Matthew Opoku Prempeh had urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to transform Ghana

New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice presidential candidate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has gone to cast his ballot at the Apedwafie polling station under the Manhyia South electoral area.

The NPP running mate was captured following due process to cast his ballot.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh is vying for the vice presidential position on the ticket of the NPP.

The former Energy Minister is seconding Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the NPP presidential ticket.

The 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections are currently ongoing nationwide.

There have been reported misunderstandings in certain constituencies across the country, largely due to issues concerning electoral materials.

NAPO extols Bawumia’s virtues

The Vice Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also described Dr Bawumia as the most qualified leader to lead the country into a prosperous future.

He said Dr Bawumia’s forward-thinking and innovative approach would be key to transforming the country for the better.

He said the vice president was the only presidential candidate prepared for the future and, thus, must receive the overwhelming support of voters in the December 7 elections.

Bawumia woos Ghanaians at final rally

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said he is the best leader who can steer Ghana towards a prosperous future.

According to him, his vision for the future of this country holds more promise than that of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Addressing supporters at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) final rally at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, he stated that the 2024 election was a clear choice between the future and the past.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, represented past and outmoded ideas while he was the future of Ghana.

