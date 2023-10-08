Meet Indigo White: Everything you need to know about the model and TikTok star

Indigo White is an emerging social media sensation. His substantial social media and YouTube followers demonstrate that he is already an established favourite among young individuals. His photos and high-quality videos are always fashionable and entertaining, and his followers adore him for his contagious energy and natural beauty. But how much do you know about the TikToker?

American actress Indigo White in her room. Photo: @indigowhitebackup (modified by author)

Indigo White is a famous American model, actress, social media star, TikTok star and YouTuber. Despite his parents' encouragement to attend college, he opted to pursue a career in content creation after graduating high school.

Indigo White's profile summary

Full name Indigo White Gender Male Date of birth 1 September 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Florida, United States Current residence Seattle, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 32-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 81-60-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Profession Model, actress, social media star, content creator Net worth $1.5 million

Indigo White's early life and biography

The American TikTok star was born on 1 September 1995 in Florida, United States. Indigo White's age is 28 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Virgo. He holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

White was raised by his parents in Florida, United States, as the only child. He was brought up by his mom, a teacher at the neighbourhood high school, and his father, who had a little business. In contrast to most of his friends, he enjoyed playing video games and was pretty active in sports.

Indigo White's career

After finishing high school, White took on several occupations to help support himself. But his attention was devoted to establishing his internet profession. He accepted several positions, including one as a waiter.

After gaining a substantial following on Instagram, Indigo quit his waitressing job to focus on building his brand. He often shared his photos and even considered relocating to Seattle to further his profession.

His backup Instagram account has over 34 thousand followers as of writing. He also has a YouTube account with over 80 thousand subscribers. Indigo White's TikTok account has over 409 thousand followers and over seven million likes as of October 2023.

What is Indigo White's net worth?

The American celebrity's net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. White earns income through his modelling, acting, and social media career.

How tall is Indigo White?

Indigo White's height is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. His body measurements are 32-24-36 inches or 81-60-91 centimetres.

Frequently asked questions

Indigo White is a famous American model, actress, social media star, TikTok star and YouTuber. He started his career as a waiter, but after gaining a substantial following on Instagram, Indigo quit his job to focus on building his brand.

