National Democratic Congress presidential candidate John Mahama voted in his home constituency of Bole Bamboi in the Northern Region.

After voting, Mahama told the press he was satisfied with the voting process so far and expressed confidence he would win the election.

John Mahama votes in Bole Bamboi

"Almost everybody can see what the result is going to be... with this one, everybody can tell the direction it is going because of the abysmal performance of the Bawumia-Akufo-Addo government."

Before voting, Mahama visited his father’s graveside to pray to his ancestors through his father for victory in the election.

His father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, was buried in their family house. He was a statesman who served as MP for West Gonja and Minister of State.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang votes

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Mahama's running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has also voted.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang voted in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem Municipality.

She also expressed satisfaction with the electoral processes thus far.

