Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress' flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, cast her vote at a polling station at the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem Municipality in the early hours of the 2024 general elections.

The vice presidential hopeful arrived in the early hours after the voting process began in the municipality in the company of her security detail.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang arrived at an empty ground with only the Electoral Commission officials and media personnel at the polling station.

The NDC running mate went through the process of verifying her information before proceeding to the booth to cast her vote in both the parliamentary and presidential elections.

Speaking to the media after casting her vote, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang shared her thoughts on the low turnout at the polling station.

She urged absent voters to reconsider and troop to the polling station in huge numbers to vote her party into power to effect changes in the country.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang expressed satisfaction with the electoral process and hoped to see an increase in voter turnout by the close of the elections at 5 p.m.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and the National Democratic Party are looking to score an unprecedented victory over Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the ruling New Patriotic Party after eight years of rule.

A win for John Dramani Mahama in the elections would cement Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's name in the history books as the first female vice president since Ghana gained its independence.

Police investigate attack on Professor Opoku-Agyemang

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, the Ghana Police Service began their investigation into an attack on Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's convoy.

According to reports, a dispatch rider shattered the windscreen of a vehicle in the NDC's running mate's convoy with an object.

In a press statement, the Ghana Police Service assured Ghanaians of its commitment to conducting a thorough investigation and arresting the culprit responsible for the attack.

