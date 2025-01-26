A teen boy has been killed in the Singnatinga-Possum enclave of the Bawku township in the Upper East Region

A 13-year-old boy has been killed in the Singnatinga-Possum enclave of the Bawku township in the Upper East Region.

The victim, only identified as Sherif was tending to livestock near the old cattle market in Bawku when he was killed.

The motive for the killing remains unclear, but it is believed to be linked to the ongoing unrest in the area.

According to Citi News, this incident has raised the death toll in the area to 42 since October 2024.

Sherif was reportedly grazing his animals when his eventual killers ambushed him.

The body of the deceased was quickly retrieved and transported to Kpalugu, a nearby suburb of Bawku, where he was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Bawku has dealt with some escalation in violence in the last year.

The long-standing Bawku conflict has deep roots in the chieftaincy dispute between the Kusasis and Mamprusi.

In one of the more recent attacks, at least three persons were killed. The recent clashes have been linked to the return of Seidu Bagre, who was controversially enskinned as Bawku Naba in 2023.

There have been attacks on buses and trucks outside the town that have been linked to the conflict.

The Ministry of the Interior renewed the curfew imposed on the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region.

According to the ministry, the curfew will now be effective from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am, effective Monday, January 20, 2024.

President John Mahama assured the people of Bawku that his administration would take concrete steps to address the security situation.

