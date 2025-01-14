President John Mahama has reiterated his resolve to restore peace in the troubled Bawku township.

During a visit to the troubled Upper East community on January 14, 2025, Mahama stressed that this was his first major assignment outside Accra.

President John Mahama assures of peace in the troubled Bawku township. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The president assured the people of Bawku that his administration would take concrete steps to address the security situation.

“I stated that if God granted our desire and I was elected president, bringing peace to Bawku was going to be one of my number one priorities."

“We want to assure you that we are putting in place the various appointments so that we can have ministers and other officials responsible for security to take charge."

Mahama also noted that appointments for key positions such as the Minister of Defence, Minister of Interior, National Security Advisor, National Security Coordinator, and BNI Director would be made within the week.

The President appealed to the community to exercise patience and restraint, assuring them that he is fully aware of the issues and is committed to resolving them.

“I am going to deal with it, and I can assure you to have trust in myself and this administration, and by the grace of God, peace is going to come back—permanent peace will come back to Bawku."

Source: YEN.com.gh