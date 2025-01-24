Some traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi are counting their losses after a fire gutted two shops

The fire, believed to have started in the early hours of Friday, January 24, destroyed goods that included textiles

The Ghana National Fire Service said it salvaged 23 out of 25 shops, preventing the fire from spreading further

Some traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi have been affected by a fire at the major trading centre.

The fire, believed to have started in the early hours of Friday, destroyed goods, including textiles and other fabrics, in the shop.

Fire service prevents fire at Kejetia market from spreading. Source: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started in a shop that had been closed for over a year.

The President of the Federation of Kejetia Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, told Joy News that the fire service's early intervention prevented a bigger disaster.

The fire service said in a statement that it salvaged 23 out of 25 shops, preventing the fire from spreading further.

"No injuries and fatalities were recorded. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. This rapid intervention highlights GNFS’s dedication to protecting lives and property in commercial hubs like Kejetia Market."

Kejetia has dealt with major fires in the past. In March 2023, a massive fire destroyed parts of the Kumasi Kejetia market.

In the last few weeks, several fire incidents have occurred in commercial centres across the country.

Most notably, thousands of traders were rocked by a devastating fire that gutted Kantamanto Market in Accra's Central Business District.

The early morning blaze on January 2, 2025, reduced the vast majority of the market to ashes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh