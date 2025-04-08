The government is proposing a 25-year minimum age limit for the use of commercial motorbikes, also okadas as part of proposed reforms in a new legislative instrument being drafted.

The new rules will also apply to commercial tricycles.

The new legislation is being drafted to amend the existing one, Road Traffic Regulations, 2012.

The new law will also prohibit riders who do not belong to a recognised union.

The proposed changes were outlined at a national stakeholder consultation in Accra on April 7, 2025.

The Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, said the government was also introducing a new licensing regime to enhance the monitoring of commercial motorcycles and tricycles.

“Our utmost priority is the safety and welfare of the riders and passengers. Therefore, some provisions in the regulations will cover the mandatory use of helmets, periodic inspections and rider training."

The stakeholder consultation featured representatives from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the association of okada riders.

Okada riders in a head-on collision

YEN.com.gh reported that two okada riders died in a tragic accident during a colleague's funeral ceremony at Enyan Asempayin in the Ajumako Anyan Essiam District in June 2024.

The duo had joined other motorbike riders to pull daring stunts at the ceremony in honour of their departed colleague.

Unfortunately, the two rammed into each other at top speed and died on the spot.

