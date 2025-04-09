Declan Rice scored two free-kick goals to showcase his immense skill against Real Madrid on Tuesday night

Rice said that teammate Bukayo Saka encouraged him to net those powerful set-piece efforts for the Gunners

The Champions League second leg between Real Madrid and Arsenal is scheduled to take place next Wednesday

Arsenal’s 3-0 triumph over Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night would be remembered as one of the most iconic moments in the club's recent European history.

English midfielder Declan Rice emerged as one of the top performers on the night, scoring two goals from free kicks to help the Gunners secure a commanding advantage for the second leg over the Spanish giants.

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka speak during Arsenal and Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 8, 2025. Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA

Source: Getty Images

In an emotional post-match interview, Rice shared how his teammate Bukayo Saka inspired him to 'feel the moment' before his match-winning free kicks.

Declan Rice shares Bukayo Saka's advice

Arsenal fans at the Emirates Stadium were treated to a night of magic as Declan Rice took centre stage with his brace, leaving the Real Madrid defence and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois helpless, according to the BBC.

Reflecting on his first free-kick efforts, Rice, who spoke to Amazon Prime, admitted that he had been practicing for such moments, but had faced frustration in the past with attempts that either hit the wall or flew over the bar.

“It’s been in the locker, but I’ve hit the wall too many times or it’s gone over the bar,” Rice explained. "Originally we were going to cross it, and then I saw the wall and the goalkeeper’s position. I thought, just go for it."

His decision proved to be the right one, as the ball sailed into the back of the net with precision and power, giving Arsenal the crucial lead.

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 quarter-final first leg between Arsenal and Real Madrid on April 8 in London, England. Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Rice shares Arsenal teammate's support, wisdom

One of the key factors behind Rice’s composure in front of goal was the calm advice from his Arsenal teammate, Bukayo Saka.

The midfielder recalled a key piece of wisdom from his teammate before taking the free kick and putting his team in the lead.

"Bukayo [Saka] said to just feel it. The second one I had the confidence. I hit it. It's not going to hit me now because there's another leg to go. I'm excited, I'm happy, I'm over the moon.''

Saka’s words not only boosted Rice’s confidence for the first free kick but also played a role in his second strike in the game in which Thomas Partey also excelled.

Champions League QF: historic night for Arsenal

With Rice’s two set pieces goals, Arsenal’s 3-0 scoreline was a massive achievement, putting them in a commanding position ahead of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on April 16.

After scoring once, Rice was presented with a second opportunity and seized it to make it 2-0 in the 70th minute, before Mikel Merino sealed the dominant victory with a third goal in the 75th minute.

Supercomputer forecasts Champions League semi-finals

YEN.com.gh also reported on a supercomputer's predictions of the teams to advance to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this season.

The likes of Bayern Munich, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund, and Real Madrid had all been given smaller chances of making it to the last four.

