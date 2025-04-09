Champions League holders Real Madrid were humiliated by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night

The Gunners recorded an emphatic win against Real Madrid thanks to two wonderful free-kick goals from Declan Rice

Calls for Carlo Ancelotti's sacking have intensified after his tactical disaster for Real Madrid against Mikel Arteta's side

Real Madrid supporters have erupted in anger following their team’s crushing 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

With emotions running high, large sections of the fanbase are demanding the immediate dismissal of manager Carlo Ancelotti, blaming him for what they consider an inexcusable collapse on the European stage.

The pressure had already been mounting on Ancelotti after Real Madrid dropped vital La Liga points in a defeat against Valencia, damaging their domestic title hopes.

Fans were looking for a statement response in Europe, but what they witnessed at the Emirates Stadium only deepened their frustration.

Arsenal completely outclassed the 15-time European champions, with Declan Rice stealing the spotlight by netting two sensational free kicks.

The Gunners, fueled by an electric home crowd, dominated proceedings from the first whistle, leaving Los Blancos chasing shadows.

Many supporters believe Ancelotti’s tactical setup was flawed from the outset, with key substitutions and game management further compounding the team’s woes.

As a result, Real Madrid now face an uphill battle in the second leg if they hope to overturn the deficit and reach the semi-finals.

Calls for Ancelotti’s sacking intensify

Frustrated fans have flooded social media with calls for Florentino Pérez to act swiftly and relieve Ancelotti of his duties, accusing the veteran coach of failing to adapt and making repeated errors throughout the season.

@WolfRMFC commented:

"I have never seen Real Madrid fans being actually this happy about a defeat because they know that this means it could potentially be the end of the manager. This is what Carlo Ancelotti has done to the fans."

@MHassanFootball said:·

"Ancelotti should have been sacked after the Milan game. Real Madrid deserve this humiliation for their complacency."

@GreatWhiteNueve posted:·

"One of the worst approaches tactically from the beginning. With the amount of individual quality available in the team, this is unacceptable. Carlo Ancelotti has to take responsibility."

@YashRMFC commented:·

"We deserved to be knocked out, tbh. No complaints at all, just another step closer to Ancelotti leaving this club once and for all."

@EleModric posted:

·"I really wonder what Ancelotti does at Valdebebas every day because it seems like this is the first time these players are playing together."

With Real Madrid’s European campaign now hanging by a thread, all eyes are on the club’s leadership to see whether change is on the horizon.

Partey lauded for masterclass vs Real Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted the glowing praise Thomas Partey received following his standout display against Real Madrid.

The Ghanaian midfield enforcer orchestrated play with finesse as Arsenal cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory over the Spanish giants.

Though he didn't register a goal, Partey's influence in the middle of the park was instrumental in the Gunners' emphatic triumph.

