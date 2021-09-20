Court adjourns Owusu Bempah’s case to October 5 to file substitute charges

The Court has adjourned the case of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

The case was adjourned to October 5, 2021, to allow the prosecution file charges

Owusu Bempah was granted bail at GH¢200,000 with two sureties

Accra - An Accra Circuit Court has adjourned the case of the founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, to October 5, 2021.

The court adjourned the case in order to allow the prosecution file substitute charge sheets.

As announced on Monday, September 13, 2021, Owusu Bempah was expected to re-appear before the Court today, September 20, 2021.

On Monday, September 13, 2021, the court was forced to grant him bail on health grounds.

Owusu Bempah's lawyer, Gary Nimako, secured the bail at GH¢200,000 with two sureties.

Owusu Bempah rushed to the hospital

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was rushed to the hospital over an unknown illness after being remanded in police custody.

He was rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra a few hours after a court hearing.

A photo also popped up online, suggesting that Owusu Bempah was put in handcuffs when he was sent to the hospital.

The photo shows the lower part of a man lying in a hospital bed with his left hand handcuffed to the bed.

Apart from being handcuffed, a police guard was placed beside Owusu Bempah to ensure that he does not escape from the hospital.

What did Owusu Bempah do?

On Sunday, September 12, 2021, there were reports that Owusu Bempah had been arrested by police personnel from the Greater Accra Regional command.

A video even popped up showing the 'man of God' in the midst of police officers at the Dansoman Divisional Headquarters.

Later, a police statement indicated that Owusu Bempah's men were to be arrested in connection with videos of them issuing threats and brandishing weapons.

Per the statement, the police believe Owusu Bempah instructed his church members to assault the officers. As of the time the police statement was released, Owusu Bempah and his boys were still in custody.

