DVLA Chief Executive Julius Neequaye Kotey announced the completion of an executive programme at Harvard Business School, sharing photos from the campus on social media

He expressed deep gratitude to God for the achievement, captioning his Facebook post with an emotional message of thanks after completing the executive programme recently

His announcement comes weeks after DVLA demonstrated new security features on Ghana's upcoming number plates, part of ongoing efforts to modernise the vehicle registration system

DVLA Chief Executive Julius Neequaye Kotey has announced the completion of an executive programme at Harvard Business School, sharing photos from the campus in a heartfelt social media post.

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey announces the completion of an executive programme at Harvard Business School. Image credit: Julius Neequaye Kotey.

Source: Facebook

Kotey's announcement comes months after top executives of Ghana's EIB Network also underwent executive training at Harvard Business School.

The network's CEO, Nathan Anokye Adisi, and Chief Operating Officer, Klaus VonBackustein, took part in the programme, which involved engagement with Pedro Nueno, Executive President of CEIBS Worldwide and an adviser to Harvard Business School's president on global strategy.

Their participation added to a growing list of Ghanaian executives seeking specialised training at the institution.

It reflects a wider trend of Ghanaian public and private sector leaders pursuing executive education abroad to sharpen their leadership skills.

DVLA boss shares Harvard Business School completion

Kotey Neequaye, who was appointed DVLA Chief Executive Officer in February 2025 after serving as acting CEO, took to Facebook to share the news.

He posted two photos, one of him standing at a Harvard Business School signpost on campus and another in front of a screen reading "Harvard Business School Executive Education."

Julius Neequaye Kotey wrote:

"How can I not say 'Thank You, Lord, every single day? Completed........"

The post, shared 21 hours ago at the time of this report, did not specify the exact programme or its duration.

DVLA boss Kotey's Facebook post is below.

Ghanaians react to Kotey's Havard achievement

The post drew a wave of congratulatory comments from Ghanaians, including public servants and members of the public who commended him on the milestone.

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Baah Isaac wrote:

"Congrats Chief! This is a great achievement. Thank you Lord indeed. Proud of you as a fellow public servant."

Obido Ayettey commented:

"Congratulations my Boss."

Afrim Magdalene Love Yaa said:

"Hmm indeed God has done it."

Seidu Husein added:

"You came, you saw and was conquered, may Allah bless your certificate untouchable CEO... the most relevant."

DVLA boss demonstrates new number plate security features

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kotey had also given Ghanaians a closer look at the security features built into the country's new vehicle number plates.

The upgraded plates form part of the DVLA's wider effort to improve security within the vehicle registration system and curb activities involving cloned plates and fraudulent documentation.

His demonstration gave the public an early look at how the new plates would operate ahead of their rollout.

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Source: YEN.com.gh