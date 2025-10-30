Julius Neequaye Kotey, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) boss, gave reasons why he was calm when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee

He explained that his mum's advice and his desire to be as humble as President Mahama would not have allowed him to get angry

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts in the comment section of the post

The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has spoken for the first time after his ordeal before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where he was criticised by the Chairperson, Abena Osei-Asare.

Julius Neequaye Kotey says his mum advised him to be respectful after he was appointed to lead the DVLA.

Julius Neequaye Kotey explained that he remained calm despite the heated criticism because of the advice his mother gave him when he received his appointment to lead the DVLA.

In an interview on Accra-based Angel FM, the DVLA boss added that President Mahama, whom he is working for, is also a humble man whom he has learnt from, hence his action when he was harshly criticised.

“When I got my appointment, my mother said something to me. 'Don't disrespect anyone because you are the CEO.' When you enter DVLA, you see pictures of CEOs who have come and gone. Today you are there, tomorrow you may not be there. The way you treat people today is the same way you'll be treated tomorrow. So don't disrespect anyone because you are CEO."

Julius Neequaye Kotey exercised restraint while Abena Osei-Asare tore into him because of a perceived insult during an exchange. The tense back and forth erupted during a query on plans to digitise personal information on the authority’s proposed digital number plates.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Julius Kotey's reason for restraint

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X.

Read them below:

@Talha12359 said:

"Wise words from Mr Kotey, humility and respect go a long way, especially in public service. Setting an example like this is inspiring."

@KamaraUstaz wrote:

"I promise, ein mother no tell am anything 😂."

@godsbonafide said:

"Asking Abena to first of all calm or tone down, and secondly asking her to allow you to explain wouldn’t be disrespectful. She dominated and bullied you, and think of this: your subordinates and family, whom you lead, saw this weakness. Things may not be the same!"

@MuktafiSaha wrote:

"We all know he was wronged by her heated questions, but still... Here lies a man taking the perfect opportunity to gaslight himself and play the good guy advocate. That's what we'll all do in his shoes. Bravo!!"

@Nanakayanfield said:

"Nice advice from your mum. You will go far."

@Basketballl0rd wrote"

"Humble beginnings, this man is great."

@blaugrana1803 said:

"Be humble. But don't let anyone disrespect or bully you. Stand up for yourself."

@corruptless_tv wrote:

"Let’s try and separate inconsistency from humility!"

@GaruSarkCess wrote:

"Women also play heartlessly when they’re in a good position or have the power...hmm."

The DVLA CEO, Julius Neequaye Kotey, reacts after his exchange with Public Accounts Committee Chair Abena Osei-Asare.

DVLA unveils design of new number plates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the DVLA boss unveiled the design of the new number plates set to be introduced in 2026.

He said these changes are part of sweeping reforms in the country's vehicle registration system.

In a statement, the CEO called these developments a significant step forward for vehicle regulation.

