Campus Hype Crew announced the election of Matilda Dibloni Kokar as the 24th President of the University Students Association of Ghana on October 4, 2026

USAG serves as the umbrella body for public and private universities across Ghana, representing over 45 institutions

Kokar's election marks a new chapter in student governance for Ghana's tertiary education sector

Matilda Dibloni Kokar has been elected as the 24th President of the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG), making her the latest leader of the country's foremost student body.

Matilda Dibloni Kokar becomes the 24th USAG President-elect following tense polls on October 4, 2026. Image credit: Matilda_Kokar/X

Source: UGC

Campus Hype Crew broke the news on October 4, 2026, sharing a congratulatory message to mark the historic occasion.

The announcement celebrated Kokar's mandate as a well-earned achievement, with Campus Hype Crew expressing hopes for "a tenure filled with vision, bold leadership, impact, and meaningful transformation."

What is USAG?

The University Students Association of Ghana functions as the mother union of all public and private universities in the country.

The body currently brings together over 45 universities and represents a combined student population of more than one million across Ghana's tertiary institutions.

The X post below shows Matilda's post after winning the tense USAG election.

Matilda Dibloni Kokar's new role

As the incoming 24th president, Kokar steps into one of the most influential student leadership positions in Ghana.

Her election places her at the helm of an association that shapes academic policy discussions, advocates for student welfare, and serves as a collective voice for undergraduates and postgraduates nationwide.

Campus Hype Crew, in their announcement, described her mandate as earned, offering their congratulations and calling on her to lead with purpose and ambition throughout her term.

The X post below has the new USAG President's policies, which enticed many.

11 winners of NPP national executive elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) concluded its National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, electing 11 individuals to lead the party's national executive structure ahead of the 2028 general election.

The conference took place on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where over 7,000 delegates cast their votes across all contested positions.

John Boadu, a former NPP General Secretary, claimed the party's chairmanship with 2,888 votes.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh