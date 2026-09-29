DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey has demonstrated some of the security features built into Ghana’s new vehicle number plates

The plates come with technologies such as RFID and NFC to support easier vehicle identification and verification

The new system is expected to help tackle cloned plates, fraudulent registrations and other vehicle-related crimes

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Ghana’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has offered the public a closer look at the security features incorporated into the country’s new vehicle number plates.

New Ghana number plates come with these unique security features. Image credit: De Prince, Gh Brain

Source: UGC

In a video shared on social media, DVLA Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey displayed one of the new plates and demonstrated some of the technology that has been built into it.

The new number plates come with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, which are expected to improve the way vehicles are identified and verified.

DVLA boss explains security technology

During the demonstration, Kotey explained that the RFID component has been embedded in the plate in a way that makes it difficult for people attempting to clone or reproduce genuine plates to locate or copy the technology.

The NFC feature is also expected to allow compatible devices to retrieve information connected to a vehicle. This could help authorised officers quickly confirm whether a vehicle’s registration details are genuine.

The upgraded number plates form part of the DVLA’s efforts to improve security within Ghana’s vehicle registration system and reduce activities involving cloned plates and fraudulent vehicle documentation.

Authorities are also expected to be able to access more detailed information connected to registered vehicles through authorised systems, making verification faster and more reliable.

New plates to improve vehicle verification

The introduction of the technology means Ghana’s new number plates will go beyond simply displaying registration numbers.

They are expected to play a bigger role in vehicle identification, law enforcement and road safety as the country moves towards a more technology-driven vehicle registration system.

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For motorists, the changes could also make it easier for authorities to distinguish genuine registration plates from cloned or illegally produced ones.

Kotey’s demonstration has therefore given Ghanaians an early look at how the new number plates will operate and some of the security measures being introduced to protect the vehicle registration system.

DVLA unveils design of new number plates

In August 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that Kotey unveiled the design of the new number plates set to be introduced in 2026.

He said these changes are part of sweeping reforms in the country's vehicle registration system.

The authority also announced a two-year nationwide exercise to replace all vehicle number plates in Ghana with digital ones, with the programme set to run from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2028.

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Source: YEN.com.gh