Freezy Macbones returned to Manhyia Palace during the Akwasidae festival to thank Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The boxer recalled how the Asantehene blessed his gloves before his difficult title fight in Lagos

He presented his WBO Africa belt to Otumfuo and requested more prayers ahead of another fight in December

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, has returned to Manhyia Palace to express his gratitude to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following his latest title victory.

Freezy Macbones credits his title victory to Otumfuo’s blessing of his gloves. Image credit: Manhyia Palace, Freezy Macbones

Source: UGC

Macbones appeared at the Akwasidae festival with his WBO Africa Light Heavyweight championship belt.

Speaking into a microphone before the Asantehene and those gathered at the colourful event, the boxer recalled visiting the palace before travelling to Nigeria for the fight.

Freezy Macbones thanked Otumfuo

According to Macbones, Otumfuo blessed his boxing gloves during his earlier visit, and he believes the prayers played an important role in the outcome of the bout.

He said:

“Earlier, I came to Otumfuo, and he blessed my gloves. A miracle has happened. Last week, I fought a Nigerian in Lagos. It was a tough bout, and those who watched it can testify.”

The Ghanaian fighter faced Nigeria’s Godday “Zodsolo” Appah in a fiercely contested ten-round bout in Lagos on October 1, 2026. He overcame the home favourite by majority decision to win the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight title.

Macbones said the victory and the new championship belt compelled him to return to the palace and personally thank the Asantehene for his support and blessings.

He added:

“After the fight, I was crowned WBO Africa champion, so I decided to come back and thank Nana.”

Boxer seeks another blessing

Macbones did not visit only to express appreciation. He also presented the WBO belt to Otumfuo and requested another round of prayers as he prepares for his next challenge.

Watch the Instagram video below:

The 37-year-old shared that he expects to return to the ring in December and wants to continue his winning run.

Macbones said:

“I have another fight in December, and I need more wins, Nana. That is why I brought the WBO belt for Otumfuo to pray over it for me.”

His return created a memorable moment at the Akwasidae festival, with the continental champion publicly recognising the encouragement he received from the Asantehene before travelling to Nigeria.

The victory improved Macbones’ professional record to 13 wins and one defeat. It also marked a major comeback after he suffered the first loss of his career in December 2025.

Freezy Macbones welcomes second child with French partner

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones celebrated the arrival of his second child with his partner, Helen Defrance, in November 2025.

The boxer shared heartwarming photos of Helen resting in bed with their newborn, recalling the joy of welcoming their first child.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh