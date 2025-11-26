Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones is celebrating a joyful new chapter after welcoming his second child

He shared heartwarming photos of his partner, Helen Defrance, resting in bed with their newborn, echoing the moment they welcomed their first child

The announcement quickly stirred excitement online, with fans flooding social media to congratulate the couple on their growing family

Ghanaian boxing star Freezy MacBones, known privately as Seth Gyimah, has shared joyful news with fans after welcoming a baby girl named Clara.

The UK-based fighter and his French partner, Helen Defrance, expanded their family almost exactly a year after the birth of their first child, Quincy Paris Gyimah.

Freezy Macbones and Helen Defrance welcome their second child. Photo credit: @freezy_macbones_official/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Freezy Macbones welcomes second child, fans react

The couple announced the new arrival on November 26 with touching photographs that captured the excitement surrounding the moment.

Freezy posted the images on Instagram, showing scenes that radiated warmth from what appeared to be a hospital room.

The opening photo featured the entire family together, all smiling beside the newborn. Another shot presented Clara resting peacefully as Helen held her closely.

Freezy Macbones and French Partner Helen Defrance twin in Black Stars jerseys for a photoshoot. Photo credit: @freezy_macbones_official/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The next images reflected earlier memories of Helen and Quincy, followed by a tender moment of Paris reaching toward his little sister.

One final slide showed Clara gripping Freezy’s finger, a gesture that quickly resonated with admirers.

Accompanying the carousel, the boxer wrote: "This is all about …….Family 😍🩷🙇🏽‍♀️ Welcome home Clara 👼 My lil princess 👸."

Below are the photos:

Although he did not indicate the specific birth date, the timing of the announcement suggests that Clara arrived toward the end of November, just as Quincy, who secured a modelling contract three months after his birth, did the previous year.

The couple's shared moment of celebration quickly spread across social platforms. Several Ghanaian entertainers and sports personalities sent their best wishes.

Musician Medikal commented:

"Congrats my brother."

Akosua Dentaa Amoateng added:

"Awwww❤️❤️❤️"

Boxer Samuel Antwi wrote:

"Congratulations, my bro."

@rachelle_star shared:

"Congrats my bro… what a beautiful family 🖤"

@MEEKiSHOP added a humorous touch:

"Bro no dey waste time."

MacBones set to face Tetteh in WBA title

While the family moment captured hearts, Freezy’s professional focus now shifts to the ring.

The fighter, admired for his remarkable rise from modest beginnings to international recognition, returns to action on December 20.

According to BoxRec, he enters the contest with 11 victories, 10 of them by knockout.

He is scheduled to face Jonathan 'Worldwide' Tetteh, who also holds an unbeaten record with 10 knockouts, for the WBA Continental light heavyweight title.

The event will headline the Matchroom Boxing and Legacy Rise Sports Promotions bill at the University of Ghana Stadium on December 20, according to Legacy Rise Sports.

Freezy enters the bout with momentum, renewed joy and a growing family cheering him on.

Freezy Macbones spends time with Quincy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Freezy Macbones took a break from his busy schedule to spend quality time with his son, Quincy Paris.

The 36-year-old boxer offered fans a glimpse of his softer side through a series of posts that highlighted his growing role not only as a fighter but also as a devoted father.

Source: YEN.com.gh