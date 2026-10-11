Patrick Amofah, founder of Warrior King Watches, picked up the Innovative Excellence Award at HAPAwards 2026

Amofah dedicated the honour to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, citing his role in supporting the brand

Popular Ghanaian celebrities including Gloria Sarfo, Ameyaw Debrah and others were also honoured at the event

Patrick Amofah, Founder and CEO of Warrior King Watches, has been honoured with the Innovative Excellence Award at the HAPAwards 2026.

It was a celebration of achievement spanning entertainment, fashion, business, and the creative industries across Africa and the diaspora. The event ran from 7 to 9 October 2026, drawing personalities from across the continent.

The award recognises Amofah's contribution to African craftsmanship through watchmaking and his broader mission to position Ghana as a meaningful player in the global luxury watch industry.

Patrick Amofah's story behind watchmaking

Amofah's path into horology is rooted in something deeply personal. As a child, his mother gifted him a watch every Christmas, planting a love for timepieces that stayed with him into adulthood.

When his father passed away in 2017, he inherited a collection of his father's watches but found it nearly impossible to source the expertise needed to restore them properly in Ghana. That search for someone who could fix a single broken watch eventually drew him towards the craft of horology itself.

What started as a private pursuit grew into Warrior King Watches, a brand built around Ghanaian heritage, contemporary design, and the ambition of telling African stories through luxury timepieces. In accepting the award, Amofah acknowledged both his late father, whose broken watch set him on this path, and his mother, whose childhood gifts first sparked his fascination.

The Instagram video is below:

Asantehene endorses Warrior King Watches

Amofah also dedicated the honour to His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, describing him as a significant pillar of support for the brand. The connection between Warrior King Watches and the Asantehene goes beyond ceremony. Amofah has previously presented His Majesty with bespoke solid-gold timepieces incorporating design elements inspired by Asante heritage, and the Asantehene has in turn acknowledged the brand's craftsmanship and encouraged support for indigenous Ghanaian businesses.

That endorsement, Amofah has noted, has been a genuine source of motivation as he works to grow the brand and contribute to the development of watchmaking across the continent.

Patrick Amofah speaks on advancing African watchmaking

Under Amofah's direction, Warrior King Watches has built its identity around horological innovation, quality craftsmanship, and a deep connection to Ghana's cultural history. Its collections draw from the country's heritage, with the long-term goal of establishing African watchmaking as a credible and celebrated discipline on the world stage.

For Amofah, the Innovative Excellence Award represents both a moment of reflection and a renewed sense of purpose. It marks how far a childhood love and a father's broken watch have taken him, while pointing towards the work still ahead.

Gloria Sarfo honoured with Excellence in Film award

Ghanaian actress Gloria Osei Sarfo has been honoured with the Recognition for Excellence in Film at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAWARDS) 10th Anniversary Celebration.

The recognition celebrates her contributions to the film industry and her dedication to her craft.

The achievement marks another milestone in her career, bringing pride to Ghana’s entertainment industry and highlighting her growing international recognition.

The Instagram video is below:

Ameyaw Debrah honoured with Hollywood award

Ghanaian blogger has been honoured with the Recognition for Excellence in Social Media at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAWARDS).

The recognition celebrates his impact on social media and his contribution to the digital entertainment space. Through his online presence and content, he continues to connect with audiences and engage followers across various platforms.

The honour marks another milestone in his journey, highlighting the growing importance of digital creators in shaping conversations, entertaining audiences and influencing trends.

His recognition at the HAPAWARDS also underscores the increasing role of social media personalities in the entertainment industry, both in Ghana and beyond.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian designer Megsignature wins top African award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about Ghanaian designer Margaret Adjei, known as Meg’Signature, and her win at the African Corporate Summit and Awards.

Her recognition in both management and fashion artistry adds to her growing profile, including her work for Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh