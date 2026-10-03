Freezy Macbones visited Manhyia Palace before travelling for his title fight in Nigeria

His boxing kit was presented before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for prayers and blessings

The Ghanaian later defeated Godday Appah to become the WBO Africa champion

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Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, has achieved a major career milestone shortly after receiving the blessings of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Otumfuo gives Freezy Macbones his blessing ahead of the title-winning fight. Image credit: Freezy Macbones, Opemsuo Radio

Source: UGC

A video shared online showed the boxer at Manhyia Palace before his championship fight against Nigeria’s Godday “Zodsolo” Appah.

Dressed in white, Macbones stood respectfully before the Asantehene as his boxing kit was presented for prayers and blessings.

Otumfuo blesses Freezy Macbones’ kit

Otumfuo was surrounded by traditional leaders and palace attendants during the solemn moment.

The Asantehene spoke to Macbones and encouraged him ahead of the difficult assignment in Lagos.

The boxer listened attentively and bowed before the monarch as the ceremony continued.

The footage has taken on added significance following his victory, showing the cultural and spiritual support he received before the contest.

Macbones travelled to Nigeria as the challenger and faced Appah before a largely Nigerian crowd during the “Chaos in the Ring” event on October 1, 2026.

Freezy Macbones conquered Lagos

The Ghanaian began the contest strongly and reportedly sent Appah to the canvas in the opening round. Although the Nigerian recovered and enjoyed better moments during the middle rounds, Macbones regained control and finished the ten-round contest strongly.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Two judges scored the fight 95-93 for Macbones, while the third recorded a 94-94 draw, handing him a majority-decision victory and the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight title.

The triumph improved his professional record to 13 wins and one defeat, with 11 victories coming by knockout. It also handed the 37-year-old one of the biggest achievements of his career after he began professional boxing relatively late.

His victory on Nigerian soil has made the earlier scene at Manhyia Palace even more memorable, as the kit blessed before Otumfuo ultimately accompanied him to a continental championship triumph.

Freezy Macbones welcomes second child with French partner

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones celebrated the arrival of his second child with his partner, Helen Defrance, in November 2025.

The boxer shared heartwarming photos of Helen resting in bed with their newborn, recalling the joy of welcoming their first child.

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Source: YEN.com.gh