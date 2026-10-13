Renowned French luxury fashion designer Christian Louboutin visited Kumasi and attended the Akwasidae Festival at Manhyia Palace

The 63-year-old designer paid homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and sought his blessings for his artistic vision and international projects

Louboutin also held discussions with Lady Julia Osei Tutu about the possibility of establishing a luxury fashion outlet in Kumasi

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World-renowned French fashion designer Christian Louboutin's recent visit to Kumasi has attracted considerable attention, with details emerging about his engagements with the Asante royal household.

World-famous designer Louboutin explores major investment during Kumasi visit. Image credit: Manhyia Palace, Christian Louboutin, Dezeen

Source: UGC

The celebrated designer, internationally recognised for his expensive red-soled shoes, visited the Ashanti Regional capital over the weekend, combining cultural engagements with discussions about potential business opportunities.

His visit included attending the Akwasidae Festival, meeting Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and holding private discussions with his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu.

Christian Louboutin seeks Otumfuo's blessings

On Sunday, October 11, 2026, Louboutin joined distinguished guests at Manhyia Palace for the seventh Akwasidae Festival of the year.

During the colourful traditional celebration, the French designer paid homage to Otumfuo and expressed admiration for the Asante Kingdom's rich cultural heritage.

Addressing the Asantehene, Louboutin described his first experience at the palace as inspiring.

He remarked:

"I am very honoured to be here. It is my first day here, and I am truly inspired."

The internationally acclaimed designer also sought the Asantehene's royal blessings to support his artistic vision and ongoing projects around the world.

His participation offered him an opportunity to experience the customs and traditions associated with the centuries-old Asante Kingdom.

Christian Louboutin explored business opportunities in Kumasi

Beyond his cultural engagement, Louboutin also explored the possibility of establishing a luxury fashion outlet in Kumasi.

On Monday, October 12, 2026, he visited Lady Julia Osei Tutu at her private residence, where they held closed-door discussions.

According to Manhyia Palace, their conversation centred on the potential establishment of a Christian Louboutin outlet in the city.

The proposed development could introduce the internationally recognised luxury fashion brand to customers in Kumasi.

Louboutin was accompanied by Emmanuella Mensah, Head of Communications and VIPs at Christian Louboutin, alongside Ebony Tagoe, founder and CEO of Studio Dream, and Tony Tagoe, the company's Director of Operations.

During their interaction, Lady Julia was also impressed with her ability to converse fluently in French with the designer.

However, discussions about the potential outlet remain preliminary, with no official agreement or opening date announced.

The visit has nevertheless drawn attention to Kumasi's potential as a destination for international luxury fashion businesses.

Lady Julia attended Akwasidae

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lady Julia and her two children paying homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the 2026 Akwasidae Kese festival in Maryland.

The family’s traditional gesture took place before a large crowd at a grand durbar at Bowie State University.

The ceremony offered a rare public glimpse of the Asantehene with his family far from Kumasi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh