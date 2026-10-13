Abigail Nana Akua Tobbin is the daughter of Ghanaian businessman Samuel Amo Tobbin, popularly known as Tobinco

She serves as Executive Director of Tobinco Media Group and holds leadership responsibilities within the family's business empire

Abigail was among the 1,568 newly qualified lawyers called to the Ghana Bar on 9 October 2026

Ghanaian businesswoman and newly qualified lawyer Abigail Nana Akua Tobbin has attracted attention following a family photograph featuring her father, renowned businessman Samuel Amo Tobbin, popularly known as Tobinco.

List of businesses associated with Abigail Tobbin, a wealthy businessman's lawyer daughter. Image credit: Jedidiah

Source: UGC

The photograph, shared by the Facebook page Inside KNUST, showed the Tobinco Group chairman smiling alongside his two daughters, Abigail and Jedidah.

Beyond her father's wealth and business reputation, Abigail has built a career in corporate leadership and recently achieved another milestone in the legal profession.

Abigail Tobbin's role in family businesses

Abigail serves as Executive Director of Tobinco Media Group, the media division of the Tobinco Group of Companies.

The media group operates several broadcasting brands, including Atinka TV, Atinka FM, Agyenkwa FM and Ahotor FM.

She has also been described as an executive director of other subsidiaries within the conglomerate, although the exact number of companies under her leadership has not been independently confirmed.

Her father's business empire extends beyond media into pharmaceuticals, financial services, insurance, healthcare and property development.

In March 2026, Abigail participated in the launch of the Tobinco Media Group's Heritage Connect initiative, where she spoke about promoting Ghanaian culture, supporting local industries and strengthening traditional institutions.

Abigail Tobbin becomes a lawyer

Abigail added another achievement to her professional career when she was called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, 9 October 2026.

She was among 1,568 candidates admitted to the legal profession during the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony in Accra.

Her educational journey took her through Morning Star School, Wesley Girls' High School, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the Ghana School of Law.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service after her admission, Abigail expressed appreciation to her parents for supporting her education and professional development.

Check the Facebook post below:

She particularly acknowledged her father for his encouragement and prayers, while praising her mother, Araba Sika Tobbin, for her guidance.

Her qualification as a lawyer adds to her existing responsibilities in the family business empire.

The family photograph has also brought attention to Abigail's achievements and her professional journey beyond her father's established business reputation.

EIB Network General Manager becomes lawyer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on EIB Network General Manager Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong’s call to the Ghana Bar, alongside several prominent figures.

A video captured a quiet moment of prayer as she prepared for the ceremony, offering a moving glimpse behind the milestone.

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Source: YEN.com.gh