AJeffrey Obiri Boahen is the estranged husband of Ghanaian TikTok personality Martina Dwamena, popularly known as Asantewaa

He has previously been identified as a senior executive at AngloGold Ashanti, a major gold mining company

Jeffrey comes from a prominent political family and married Asantewaa in 2017, before she became widely known on TikTok

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa's estranged husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, has attracted public attention following developments surrounding the social media personality's private life.

All about Asantewaa’s estranged husband Jeffrey and his wealthy family. Image credit: Jefferey Obiri Boahen, Asantewaa

Source: Facebook

Although Asantewaa has built a successful career in entertainment and content creation, Jeffrey has largely maintained a private life away from social media.

Beyond his marriage to the influencer, however, Jeffrey has a professional background in Ghana's mining sector and comes from a well-known political family.

Jeffrey Boahen's career and family background

Jeffrey Obiri was previously identified as a senior executive at AngloGold Ashanti Limited, one of the major companies operating in the global gold mining industry.

A May 2021 report by Ghanaian entertainment platform GhPage described him as a senior executive of the mining company.

However, details about his specific responsibilities and whether he still occupies the position as of 2026 have not been publicly confirmed.

Jeffrey is also the son of Nana Obiri Boahen, a Ghanaian lawyer and politician who previously served as Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His father also served as a Minister of State at the Ministry of the Interior during former President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration.

Jeffrey's marriage to TikToker Asantewaa

Jeffrey married Asantewaa, whose real name is Martina Dwamena, in 2017, when the content creator was 23 years old.

Speaking during an interview on The Delay Show in 2021, Asantewaa disclosed that she first met Jeffrey at a washing bay and began dating him when she was 20.

She explained that she was initially unaware of his wealthy family background and maintained that his financial status was not the reason she married him.

The couple's marriage remained relatively private during its early years, with Asantewaa revealing in a previous interview that Jeffrey was not active on social media.

Their relationship subsequently attracted public interest following her rise to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June 2022, Jeffrey's mother, popularly known as Mama Vida, publicly defended Asantewaa's career following criticism of some of her social media videos.

However, their marriage later encountered difficulties, and reports in 2026 described the couple as estranged.

Jeffrey returned to public discussion in July 2026 after an alleged telephone conversation involving him and Asantewaa's brother, Kay Verli, circulated online.

The recording raised questions about the state of their marriage, although its authenticity and the couple's legal divorce status remain unconfirmed.

Despite the attention surrounding his relationship with Asantewaa, Jeffrey has maintained a relatively low public profile.

Akuapem Poloo speaks amid Asantewaa, Armani saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Akuapem Poloo’s response to rumours that she dated AMG Armani amid his reported breakup with Asantewaa. She said they first met at AMG Deuces’ wedding in 2021.

Poloo said Asantewaa knows there was no romance between them, adding that Armani never proposed and they never went out. She also explained that her social media posts do not reveal her private life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh