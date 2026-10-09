Abigail Tobbin, Executive Director of the Tobinco Group, was called to the Bar at a ceremony in Accra on Friday, October 9, 2026

Abigail is the daughter of Samuel Amo Tobbin, Group Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies

Atinka TV captured the solemn ceremony, with the footage quickly drawing warm reactions on social media

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Abigail Tobbin, the Executive Director of the Tobinco Group, has added a new title to her name.

Samuel Amo Tobbin's daughter and Tobinco Group heiress Abigail Tobbin is called to the Bar. Photo source: Samuel Amo Tobbin, Atinka TV

Source: Facebook

The alumna of Wesley Girls’ Senior High School was officially called to the Bar in Accra on Friday, October 9, 2026, marking a major personal milestone for the businesswoman and daughter of Tobinco Group of Companies' Group Executive Chairman, Samuel Amo Tobbin.

Footage of the ceremony held at the ICGC Christ Temple in Accra, captured by Atinka TV and shared on Instagram, showed attendees seated in rows dressed in judicial and barrister attire inside what appears to be a formal courtroom setting.

The beautiful Abigail Toffin was spotted seated among her colleagues while remaining focused on her expensive smartphone during the ceremony, which had 1,568 law graduates formally enrolled in the Ghanaian General Legal Council.

Abigail Tobbin's Call to the Bar

As Executive Director of one of Ghana's most prominent conglomerates, Abigail Tobbin is already a significant figure in the country's business landscape.

Her qualification as a lawyer now adds a legal dimension to her profile, broadening her expertise at the helm of the Tobinco Group.

The Tobinco Group, founded and chaired by Samuel Amo Tobbin, has grown into a major Ghanaian enterprise with interests spanning pharmaceuticals, real estate, media, and more.

The media arm, Tobinco Media Group, operates Atinka TV and several radio stations across the country, making it one of the more influential broadcasting outfits in Ghana.

The Instagram video of Abigail Tobbin at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony is below:

Reactions to Abigail Tobbin's legal milestone

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media following the news of Abigail Tobbin's call to the Bar below:

@ghkwesirock wrote:

"Big congrats, boss."

@nana_achiaa_aboagye said:

"Congratulations, Madam Abigail! 🎉⚖️❤️. Today marks a beautiful and remarkable milestone in your professional journey. As you are called to the Bar today, may this remarkable achievement mark the beginning of greater success, wisdom, and countless opportunities in your legal career. May God guide your steps and grant you the grace to excel and make a lasting impact. Congratulations, Counsel! 🥂🎓 Wishing you greatness in this new chapter of your life. 🌹"

EIB Network General Manager becomes lawyer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about EIB Network General Manager Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong’s call to the Ghana Bar, alongside several prominent figures.

A video captured a quiet moment of prayer as she prepared for the ceremony, offering a moving glimpse behind the milestone.

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Source: YEN.com.gh