Six remand prisoners broke out of police cells at Konongo in the Ashanti Region's Asante Akyem Central Municipality

Authorities believe the inmates dug a hole connecting the cell to detached washrooms before fleeing the station

A manhunt led to the recapture of one escapee in Kumasi, with municipal authorities now planning security upgrades

Six remand prisoners broke out of the police cells at Konongo in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region, with five remaining at large following a police manhunt that resulted in only one recapture.

Six remand prisoners broke out of the police cells at Konongo

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that authorities believe the inmates exploited a dug-out hole that provided access from the cell block to the detached washrooms at the station, after which they climbed over and fled the premises.

A search operation was launched immediately after the breakout was discovered, and police succeeded in tracking down one of the escapees at a suburb in Kumasi. The remaining five had not been found at the time of reporting.

Asante Akyem Central Municipal Chief Executive Dr Ebenezer Ekow Aidoo confirmed the incident to Citi News, disclosing that the Municipal Security Council had already begun taking action in response to the breach.

Security Upgrades Planned After Breakout

Dr Aidoo outlined a series of short- and long-term measures to prevent a repeat of the incident.

In the immediate term, the Municipal Security Council is working to reinforce the walls surrounding the police cells. On a longer horizon, plans are in place to construct an entirely new police station in the municipality.

Additional steps include increasing the number of officers deployed to the station, particularly during overnight hours, improving the lighting around the facility, and installing surveillance cameras to assist with monitoring and the early detection of any future security threats.

The escape has raised questions about the physical condition of holding facilities in the area and whether the existing infrastructure is adequate to securely detain suspects in custody.

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Source: YEN.com.gh