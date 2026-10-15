One of the six inmates who broke out of Konongo Police cells in the Ashanti Region was rearrested in a Kumasi suburb after a manhunt

Authorities confirmed the escapees dug a hole leading to a detached washroom area before fleeing the facility

The Asante Akyem Central Municipal Chief Executive shared plans to overhaul security at the station, including new cameras and lighting

One of six inmates who broke out of the Konongo Police cells in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been recaptured, with police intensifying efforts to locate the five still on the run.

Ghana Prisons Service reportedly recaptures one of the six who escaped from Konongo Prison cells. Image credit: Francis Kokoroko

Source: UGC

The escape came to light after authorities discovered that the inmates had reportedly dug a hole leading towards the station's detached washrooms, used it as an exit point, and then fled the premises.

Police launched a manhunt almost immediately, and that operation led to the arrest of one escapee in a suburb in Kumasi.

Authority's response to the Konongo jailbreak

Asante Akyem Central Municipal Chief Executive Dr Ebenezer Ekow Aidoo confirmed the incident in an interview with Accra-based Citi News.

He said the Municipal Security Council had already begun putting measures in place to tighten security at the facility.

In the short term, Dr Aidoo said authorities intended to reinforce the walls of the police cells to close off any vulnerabilities that could enable a repeat of the incident.

He also indicated that plans were in motion to improve lighting around the station and install surveillance cameras to monitor activity at the facility around the clock.

Beyond immediate fixes, Dr Aidoo outlined more substantial upgrades being considered for the area.

These include constructing an entirely new police station and deploying a larger number of officers, with particular attention to night-time coverage, which authorities appear to regard as a critical gap in the current security arrangement.

The Municipal Chief Executive did not give a specific timeline for when these projects would be completed, but stressed that the Security Council was treating the situation with urgency.

The search for the five remaining escapees was still active at the time of reporting.

Prison inmates sit for teacher licensure examination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thirty-seven inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison sat for the Teacher Licensure Examination on Monday, September 14, 2026, marking a significant step in Ghana's efforts to use education as a pathway for prisoner rehabilitation.

The Ghana Prisons Service shared the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, confirming that the examination took place at the prison facility under the supervision of two external invigilators, with additional support from Prisons Service officers.

All 37 participants had previously completed degree programmes, making them eligible to sit the professional examination that could qualify them to teach in Ghana's schools.

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Source: YEN.com.gh