Ghana's National Cardiothoracic Centre successfully performed the country's first transcatheter pulmonary valve implantation on a female patient

The procedure was carried out in partnership with two Germany-based organisations as part of an annual cardiac care mission involving about 30 medical professionals

NCTC Director Dr Kow Entsua-Mensah described the achievement as a major milestone in bringing advanced cardiac care closer to Ghanaians

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana's National Cardiothoracic Centre (NCTC) has performed the country's first transcatheter pulmonary valve implantation, marking a significant advance in local cardiac care capacity.

The procedure involved implanting the Harmony Valve, a device developed for patients with enlarged pulmonary arteries.

Ghana's National Cardiothoracic Centre successfully performed the country's first transcatheter pulmonary valve implantation on a female patient. Credit: Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Source: Facebook

Rather than opening the chest in the conventional manner, the surgical team inserted the valve through a blood vessel in the patient's thigh and guided it to the heart to restore normal cardiac function.

Post-operative assessments confirmed the patient was recovering well and the valve was functioning as expected. She was advised to rest for one week and to avoid lifting heavy objects while the leg incision healed.

The hospital shared details of the surgery on Facebook.

Ghana joins global group performing the procedure

The operation was conducted in collaboration with Kinderherzen International and the Gerald Asamoah Foundation, both headquartered in Germany.

The intervention was part of an annual joint engagement during which approximately 30 medical professionals performed complex open-heart surgeries and cardiac catheterisations on children living with congenital heart diseases.

Several babies and children also benefited from interventions carried out using the Centre's newly installed Catheterisation Laboratory.

NCTC Director Dr Kow Entsua-Mensah said the successful implantation represented a landmark moment for the Centre.

He noted that the Harmony Valve is a transcatheter technology gaining widespread global acceptance, and said he was proud that Ghana had now joined the group of countries capable of performing the procedure.

Looking ahead, the Centre has identified Patent Ductus Arteriosus closure and Atrial Septal Defect closure among the future procedures it plans to undertake.

Experts urge early detection of heart conditions

Dr Katja Pauli, who led the German partner team, emphasised the value of early diagnosis and prompt treatment.

She pointed out that isolated pulmonary valve insufficiency can develop independently of other heart conditions, making routine medical assessments critical. She also noted that certain cardiac abnormalities can be identified during pregnancy.

Parents of children who received treatment through the initiative expressed gratitude to the medical teams involved, describing access to specialised, life-saving care at no cost as a source of considerable relief.

The procedures were provided at no charge through the Centre, its international partners and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

The achievement underscores the NCTC's expanding ability to carry out complex cardiac procedures domestically, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment abroad.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh