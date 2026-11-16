Germany Visa Application in Ghana 2026: Fees, Requirements and How to Apply

Ghanaians planning to visit Germany for tourism, business or family purposes must apply for a Schengen visa and meet the required documentation standards

The Germany visa application fee is €90 for adults and €45 for children aged six to under 12, with payments accepted in Ghanaian cedis

Applicants must book an appointment through the German Embassy's official system, submit their supporting documents and allow sufficient time for processing

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Ghanaians planning to travel to Germany for tourism, business or family visits must meet the country's visa requirements before embarking on their journey.

Travelling to Germany from Ghana in 2026: Visa fees and application process. Image credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Source: UGC

Germany is among the European countries that Ghanaian travellers can visit with a Schengen visa, which allows short stays of up to 90 days within 180 days.

According to the German Embassy in Accra, applicants must submit the appropriate documents, pay the required visa fee and attend an appointment before their applications can be processed.

How to apply for a Germany visa in Ghana

Ghanaians seeking a short-stay visa can complete the application process through the following steps:

Visit the German Embassy website: Go to accra.diplo.de and select the visa category that matches your purpose of travel. Register for an appointment: Use the Embassy's official online appointment system to join the waiting list. Registration is free, and applicants will receive an email when an appointment is scheduled. Complete the application form: Fill out the Schengen visa application form accurately, print it and sign it. Prepare the required documents: Applicants generally need a valid Ghanaian passport, passport photograph, birth certificate, flight reservation, accommodation details, travel health insurance and proof of sufficient funds. Provide financial evidence: Depending on employment status, applicants may need three months of bank statements, payslips, an employer's letter or business registration documents. Additional evidence of ties to Ghana may also be required. Attend the visa appointment: Submit the completed application and supporting documents at the German Embassy in Accra. Biometric information may also be collected.

For tourist applications, a travel itinerary is also required. A passport must have at least two blank pages and remain valid for at least three months after the intended departure from the Schengen Area.

Germany visa fees and processing time

The standard short-stay Schengen visa application fee for adults is €90, while children aged six to under 12 pay €45. Children below six are generally exempt from the application fee.

Applicants can pay in Ghanaian cedis at the Embassy's prevailing exchange rate or by Visa or Mastercard during their appointment. The application fee is non-refundable, even if the visa is refused.

The German Embassy states that Schengen visa applications normally take approximately 14 days to process after submission, although some applications may require additional time.

Applicants can submit their documents up to six months before travelling and must do so at least 15 calendar days before departure. However, appointment waiting times can extend to several weeks.

Ghanaians intending to study, work or live in Germany for more than 90 days generally require a national visa instead. The standard adult national visa fee is €75, although requirements and exemptions vary by category.

Prospective travellers are encouraged to apply early, provide genuine documents and avoid paying unauthorised agents who promise guaranteed appointments or visa approvals.

Ireland sets rules for foreign spouses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery had outlined specific requirements foreign nationals were required to satisfy before gaining residency as spouses of Irish citizens.

The Irish citizen sponsor was required to have earned at least €40,000 over three years, excluding State welfare payments, among several financial conditions.

Applicants who were asylum seekers or had entered on short-stay visas faced a stricter set of conditions before permission could be granted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh