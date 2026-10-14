Alfred Manu, the brother of gospel musician Florence, has spoken to reporters about an alleged incident on Monday, October 12, 2026

Alfred claimed Bishop Daniel Obinim sent junior pastors to deliver a threatening message to Florence concerning a car allegedly gifted to her

Bishop Daniel Obinim has since denied the allegations, saying he never threatened Florence and would not wish her any harm

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The brother of Ghanaian gospel musician Florence the Lioness, formerly Florence Obinim, has gone public with serious allegations against her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder of the International Godsway Church.

Florence’s brother makes fresh allegations against Bishop Daniel Obinim over the reported threats. Image credit: Florence the Lioness, Trend Gh, T-Baby TV

Source: Facebook

Alfred Manu shared his account in an interview with Chosen Yesuba at the Lakeside Police CID headquarters, describing a sequence of events he says unfolded on Monday, October 12, 2026.

Alfred said he had been out with his sister Florence and accompanied her back home, where they spotted a Range Rover parked near the property.

He said the vehicle later drove into the compound, and they identified it as belonging to Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Obinim's alleged threat over Florence's car

According to Alfred, Bishop Obinim did not address Florence directly. Instead, he said the bishop dispatched junior pastors to relay a message about a car that had reportedly been given to Florence as a gift.

Alfred alleged that the pastors warned Florence to remove the vehicle from the premises or face severe consequences.

"He sent his smaller pastors to tell Florence that she should take her car away from the house or there would be a shedding of blood," Alfred reportedly said.

He added that Bishop Obinim allegedly threatened to set the car on fire if it remained on the property.

Bishop Obinim denies threat claims

Bishop Daniel Obinim has pushed back firmly against the allegations.

He has been quoted as describing the claims as false, and he stressed that after many years alongside Florence the Lioness, he would have no reason or desire to cause her harm.

The broader dispute first attracted public attention following reports that Florence Obinim had approached the police to report alleged threats from her husband.

Both parties have since offered contradictory accounts of what took place.

Alfred Manu's version of events remains unverified, and the allegations are his claims alone. Both sides continue to present differing narratives as the matter draws growing public interest.

The TikTok video of Florence's brother is below.

Reactions to Florence's brother's account

Social media users responded to the developments with a mix of concern and disbelief.

@Ohemaa Bells wrote:

"And this man was standing in his church saying he will never hurt or even try to harm her hmmmm, me my concern is those church members who sat there hailing him boi 🥺🥺"

@From Heaven indicated:

"Some men think women cannot take a bold step to walk out of a toxic marriage or relationship."

@A B said:

"Eaii, Obinim, why, why. Don't let jealousy get to you. Move on, ooh, Obinim."

@Eef Eem wrote:

" But he said he has never been reported or arrested, and even cursing with Holy Ghost eiiiiiiiiiii this man 4 😳"

Florence officially unveils new brand name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on gospel musician Florence’s public announcement that she is now known as Queen Florence The Lioness.

The name change comes amid intense public discussion about her marriage to Bishop Daniel Obinim, with reports and claims adding to the scrutiny surrounding the couple.

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Source: YEN.com.gh