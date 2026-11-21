Flight Prices From Ghana to Dubai in 2026: Cheapest Airlines and Ticket Costs
- Ghanaians planning to travel to Dubai can choose from several international airlines offering direct and connecting flights at different prices
- The cost of flying from Accra to Dubai varies depending on the airline, departure date, ticket type and availability of seats
- Travellers looking for affordable tickets can compare fares from Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, EgyptAir and Kenya Airways before making reservations
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Travelling from Ghana to Dubai has become an attractive option for Ghanaians interested in tourism, business, shopping and visiting relatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
However, the cost of flight tickets remains an important consideration for travellers planning their journeys.
As of November 2026, economy flight tickets from Accra to Dubai start from approximately GH₵4,300 for a one-way journey, while return tickets can cost GH₵8,000 or more.
Prices depend on the airline, travel dates and whether passengers choose direct or connecting flights.
Flight prices from Ghana to Dubai in 2026
Several international airlines offer flights from Accra to Dubai, with different prices and travel arrangements.
Ethiopian Airlines, EgyptAir and Kenya Airways provide connecting flights, while Emirates offers direct services between the two destinations.
The table below shows indicative economy ticket prices advertised in November 2026.
Airline
Ticket type
Estimated price
Ethiopian Airlines
One-way
GH₵4,326
Emirates
One-way, direct
GH₵7,406
EgyptAir
Return
GH₵8,393
Ethiopian Airlines
Return
GH₵10,439
Kenya Airways
Return
GH₵10,674
Emirates
Return, direct
GH₵10,662
These prices are based on selected travel dates and may change depending on availability and booking conditions.
Emirates operates direct flights from Accra to Dubai, with the journey taking approximately eight hours.
Other airlines operate through cities such as Addis Ababa, Cairo and Nairobi, making the overall journey longer depending on the stopover.
How to book cheap flights from Ghana to Dubai
Ghanaians hoping to spend less on flight tickets can explore several options before booking their journeys.
One effective approach is to compare prices across multiple airlines rather than purchasing the first available ticket.
Websites such as Google Flights, Skyscanner and Expedia allow travellers to compare ticket prices, departure dates and available routes.
Booking early may help passengers avoid higher fares, particularly during busy periods such as Christmas, Easter and major holidays.
Travellers who are flexible with their departure dates can also compare prices across different days to identify cheaper flights.
Passengers should pay attention to baggage allowances, transit arrangements and additional charges before completing their reservations.
Ghanaian passport holders planning to visit Dubai must also arrange the appropriate UAE entry permission before travelling.
It is important to understand that the flight prices listed above do not necessarily include visa fees, accommodation or personal expenses.
Note: The ticket prices are estimates based on fares advertised on November 21, 2026, and are subject to change. Travellers should confirm the final amount with their preferred airline or booking platform before making payment.
Accra to Kumasi flight prices in 2026
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Africa World Airlines and PassionAir are the two main airlines operating direct passenger flights between Accra and Kumasi in Ghana.
Flight ticket prices vary depending on the airline, departure date, booking period and the type of ticket selected by passengers.
Travellers flying from Accra to Kumasi or vice versa can compare available fares, with the journey generally taking about 40 minutes.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.