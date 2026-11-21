Ghanaians planning to travel to Dubai can choose from several international airlines offering direct and connecting flights at different prices

The cost of flying from Accra to Dubai varies depending on the airline, departure date, ticket type and availability of seats

Travellers looking for affordable tickets can compare fares from Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, EgyptAir and Kenya Airways before making reservations

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Travelling from Ghana to Dubai has become an attractive option for Ghanaians interested in tourism, business, shopping and visiting relatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Cheapest flights from Ghana to Dubai: Airlines, ticket prices and booking tips

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However, the cost of flight tickets remains an important consideration for travellers planning their journeys.

As of November 2026, economy flight tickets from Accra to Dubai start from approximately GH₵4,300 for a one-way journey, while return tickets can cost GH₵8,000 or more.

Prices depend on the airline, travel dates and whether passengers choose direct or connecting flights.

Flight prices from Ghana to Dubai in 2026

Several international airlines offer flights from Accra to Dubai, with different prices and travel arrangements.

Ethiopian Airlines, EgyptAir and Kenya Airways provide connecting flights, while Emirates offers direct services between the two destinations.

The table below shows indicative economy ticket prices advertised in November 2026.

Airline Ticket type Estimated price Ethiopian Airlines One-way GH₵4,326 Emirates One-way, direct GH₵7,406 EgyptAir Return GH₵8,393 Ethiopian Airlines Return GH₵10,439 Kenya Airways Return GH₵10,674 Emirates Return, direct GH₵10,662

These prices are based on selected travel dates and may change depending on availability and booking conditions.

Emirates operates direct flights from Accra to Dubai, with the journey taking approximately eight hours.

Other airlines operate through cities such as Addis Ababa, Cairo and Nairobi, making the overall journey longer depending on the stopover.

How to book cheap flights from Ghana to Dubai

Ghanaians hoping to spend less on flight tickets can explore several options before booking their journeys.

One effective approach is to compare prices across multiple airlines rather than purchasing the first available ticket.

Websites such as Google Flights, Skyscanner and Expedia allow travellers to compare ticket prices, departure dates and available routes.

Booking early may help passengers avoid higher fares, particularly during busy periods such as Christmas, Easter and major holidays.

Travellers who are flexible with their departure dates can also compare prices across different days to identify cheaper flights.

Passengers should pay attention to baggage allowances, transit arrangements and additional charges before completing their reservations.

Ghanaian passport holders planning to visit Dubai must also arrange the appropriate UAE entry permission before travelling.

It is important to understand that the flight prices listed above do not necessarily include visa fees, accommodation or personal expenses.

Note: The ticket prices are estimates based on fares advertised on November 21, 2026, and are subject to change. Travellers should confirm the final amount with their preferred airline or booking platform before making payment.

Accra to Kumasi flight prices in 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Africa World Airlines and PassionAir are the two main airlines operating direct passenger flights between Accra and Kumasi in Ghana.

Flight ticket prices vary depending on the airline, departure date, booking period and the type of ticket selected by passengers.

Travellers flying from Accra to Kumasi or vice versa can compare available fares, with the journey generally taking about 40 minutes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh