The Controller and Accountant-General's Department completed promotion salary payments to over 56,000 Ghana Education Service teachers

The payments followed a strike by teacher unions that lasted over a week before the government intervened and promised a resolution

Around 630 cases remain pending due to verification issues, while nearly 23,000 promoted teachers are yet to be processed by GES

The Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD) has completed promotion-related salary adjustments and arrears for 56,003 Ghana Education Service (GES) teachers, finishing the process before the October 16, 2026 deadline set by the government and teacher unions.

Government pays promotion arrears to 56,003 Ghana Education Service teachers before the deadline. Image credit: Larisa Akrofie/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The payment announcement came through an official statement signed by CAGD Head of Public Relations Cephas N. Dosoo and issued on October 16, 2026.

The statement confirmed that only teachers whose promotion records had been submitted by the GES and successfully verified against payroll requirements were covered.

Breakdown of how payments were disbursed

Of the 56,003 teachers paid, 49,725 received their funds on October 15, 2026, alongside their regular October salaries.

Those payments covered salary adjustments and arrears stretching back to January 1, 2026. A separate batch of 6,278 teachers had already received their payments in September 2026.

"The payments were completed ahead of the 16 October 2026 deadline agreed between Government representatives and teacher unions at a meeting held at the Ministry of Education on 2 October 2026," the statement noted.

The payment exercise was triggered after teacher unions embarked on a strike lasting more than a week over the delayed promotion arrears.

The industrial action was called off after the government stepped in and committed to clearing the outstanding amounts within an agreed timeframe.

The Facebook post below provides more details about the arrears issue involving the Education Ministry and teachers.

Thousands of teachers still awaiting processing

The CAGD clarified that approximately 80,000 teachers had reportedly been promoted in total.

Of those, the GES submitted supporting documents for 56,633 for verification and payment.

After review, 56,003 were confirmed and paid, while 630 cases remain on hold due to anomalies flagged during verification.

"CAGD awaits the resolution of these issues by GES for the payments to be effected," the statement said.

The remaining 23,367 promoted teachers have not yet had their records processed or submitted by the GES to the Department. The CAGD stated that it would move swiftly to settle outstanding eligible payments once accurate documentation was received and cleared.

"The Department remains committed to processing outstanding eligible payments promptly once the necessary corrections are made or complete and accurate documents are received and verified," it added.

The CAGD also acknowledged the co-operation of the GES, teacher unions, and relevant ministries and agencies throughout the payment process.

Ghana's Education Minister suspends Obuasi SHTS head Zakaria Abdulai over misconduct allegations; police CID probe requested, while claims remain unproven. Image credit: Safoa TV GH/FB

Source: UGC

Education Minister orders immediate suspension of headmaster

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Minister of Education ordered the immediate suspension of Zakaria Abdulai, headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS), following allegations of misconduct involving a female student.

The directive came through an official press release dated October 13, 2026, in which the Ministry confirmed that the matter had come to light following claims reported by Joynews and investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

In the statement, the Minister instructed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to move swiftly to suspend Zakaria Abdulai while a thorough investigation into the matter is conducted.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh