The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a three-day power outage affecting over 30 communities and facilities in the Ashanti Region

ECG said the outage will run from Sunday, November 22, to Tuesday, November 24, 2026, between 7:30 am and 5:00 pm daily

The exercise will facilitate GRIDCo's upgrade of a key transmission line, increasing its capacity by approximately 168%

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a three-day planned power outage covering more than 30 communities, industrial facilities and other locations across the Ashanti Region, as the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) carries out a major transmission infrastructure project.

ECG issued a public notice confirming that the outage will run from Sunday, November 22, through Tuesday, November 24, 2026, with power interruptions each day between 7:30 am and 5:00 pm.

Dumsor: ECG Announces 3-Day Power Outage in 30 Ashanti Region Areas Over GRIDCo Upgrade

Source: UGC

What the GRIDCo transmission upgrade involves

The project centres on the Anwomaso to Ridge Bulk Supply Point transmission corridor.

GRIDCo will replace the existing single-circuit line, rated at 364 megavolt amperes (MVA), with a modern double-circuit system carrying a combined capacity of 2 × 488 MVA, totalling 976 MVA.

The upgrade represents a net gain of 612 MVA, equivalent to roughly a 168% increase in transmission capacity.

ECG indicated the enhancement is designed to reinforce electricity supply reliability and equip the network to meet rising demand in the region.

Which areas are affected?

Residential communities facing disruption during the three-day window include Ahenema Kokoben, Sokoban, Daban, Asaago, Ampabame No. 1 and 2, Bekwame, Kotwi, Nkoransa, Paa, Kyekyewere, Pakyi No. 1 and 2, Brofoyedru, Sabin Akrofuom, Adum Afrancho, Anyinam and parts of Santase.

Additional locations on the list include Atonsu Kuwait, Naachia, Sawuah, Aprabon, Adagya, Esereso, Feyiase and Zoomlion.

Several commercial and industrial operators will also be affected, among them Guinness Ghana Limited, Fan Milk, parts of Kaase, Bomplex, Abattoir and Georgia Hotel, as well as their surrounding neighbourhoods.

Below is ECG's post on X:

ECG apologised for the disruption and urged affected customers and businesses to bear with the company during the exercise.

ECG announces power outages across four regions

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had announced scheduled and emergency power outages across four operational regions.

The exercise could leave some communities without electricity for up to eight hours, affecting parts of the Western, Eastern, Ashanti and Tema regions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh