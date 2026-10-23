The University of Ghana directed undergraduate students who scored below a 1.00 CGPA to withdraw from their programmes

The school cited Section 9.26 of its University Regulations for Junior Members, which governs academic progression

Affected students must log in to the UG Student and Staff Portal to submit a withdrawal request

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The University of Ghana (UG) has issued a directive requiring undergraduate students whose Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) fell below 1.00 at the end of the 2025/2026 academic year to withdraw from their programmes of study.

University of Ghana orders undergraduates with a CGPA below 1.00 to withdraw, citing academic rules. The notice explains how affected students submit requests. Image credit: UG, PeopleImages/iStock

Source: UGC

The announcement, published on the university's official Facebook page on 23rd October 2026, was issued by the Academic Affairs Directorate and cited a specific provision in the institution's rulebook.

University of Ghana's academic progression rules

According to the directorate, Section 9.26 of the University Regulations for Junior Members (2017) sets the minimum standard for academic progression.

The regulation states that a student must achieve a CGPA of 1.00 or better to advance to the next level, in addition to meeting any requirements set by their school or department.

Notably, the university confirmed there is no probation period under this rule.

"Students whose CGPAs fall below 1.00 upon receipt of all grades for their registered courses at the end of the 2025/2026 Academic Year are not in good academic standing and are required to withdraw from their programmes of study," the directorate wrote in its post.

How affected students can initiate withdrawal

The university outlined a clear process for those affected. Students are first asked to confirm their CGPA through the university's Management Information System (MIS) Web.

They must then log in to the Student and Staff Portal at sts.ug.edu.gh/services using their Student ID and PIN and select the "Withdrawal Request" option to begin the process.

The directorate noted that for certain programmes, the relevant school or department would initiate the withdrawal on behalf of affected students rather than leaving it entirely to individuals.

Students seeking further clarification were advised to reach out to their College Academic Office.

The Careers and Counselling Directorate was also highlighted as a resource available to all students for support and guidance during the process.

The Facebook post below contains the University of Ghana's official notice.

Ghanaians react to UG's withdrawal notice

The announcement drew widespread attention and commentary on social media, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the policy.

Kevin Rene Sabali said:

"During our time, it used to be the infamous 1.5. Why the drastic change?"

Fidelia Siaw wrote:

"Parents, this is a good time to check your children's portals."

Afriyie Emmanuel Amankwaa commented:

"They're just saying, 'sack yourself before we sack you' 😂😂."

Godfredinho Nkansah added:

"UG don sack non-serious students; you can't be in school and get below 1.00 😂😂."

University of Ghana opens 2026/2027 first-semester registration on MIS Web for freshmen and continuing undergraduates, following a prolonged industrial strike. Image credit: UG

Source: UGC

University of Ghana announces registration deadlines

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana officially opened academic registration for the first semester of the 2026/2027 academic year, bringing much-needed relief to students after a disruptive period.

The Academic Affairs Directorate announced the development through an official Facebook post on Tuesday, October 21, 2026, confirming that registration is now live on the MIS Web portal.

The notice was directed at both continuing undergraduate students and freshmen beginning their first year at the institution.

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Source: YEN.com.gh