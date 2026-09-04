Denmark's government officially excluded foreign researchers, guest researchers, and their accompanying family members from a defined set of social benefits

The Danish authorities published four specific benefits that researchers cannot claim, with the restriction extending well beyond those four categories

Spouses and children who relocate to Denmark alongside a researcher fall under the same limitations, regardless of their own professional roles

Denmark has drawn a firm line for foreign researchers living in the country, formally barring them and their families from accessing a range of social benefits under Danish law.

The Danish government published official guidance targeting researchers, guest researchers, and family members accompanying them in the country under those designations. The directive names four benefits this group is explicitly prohibited from claiming: cash benefit, self-sufficiency and return benefit, transition benefit, and rehabilitation benefits.

Benefits Denied to Foreign Researchers in Denmark

The language of the restriction goes further than simply listing four items. Danish authorities made clear that the ban applies to any benefit falling under the Active Social Policy Act, making the four named categories illustrative of a much broader exclusion rather than a complete picture of every restricted item.

The official guidance states: "You and your family are not allowed to receive cash benefits, self-sufficiency and return benefit as well as transition benefit, rehabilitation benefits or any other benefits under the terms of the Active Social Policy Act."

Who the Restrictions Apply To

The rule's reach is notable because it applies not just to researchers themselves but equally to everyone who relocates to Denmark on the strength of a researcher's status. Spouses, children, and other family members who move to the country alongside a foreign researcher are bound by the same restrictions, regardless of whether they personally hold a research position or any professional role at all.

The official description of those affected reads: "You are a researcher, guest researcher or an accompanying family member to one of these."

This means a spouse who accompanies a foreign academic to Denmark and has no research role of their own would still be ineligible for these social supports under the same rules that govern the researcher.

The development reflects Denmark's ongoing effort to define the boundaries of its welfare system for different categories of foreign residents, with researchers forming one of several groups subject to specific limitations on public benefit access.

Source: YEN.com.gh