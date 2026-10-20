The royal family of Prof. Gregory Ibe confirmed his death in a statement released on Monday, October 19, 2026

Prof. Ibe founded Gregory University, Uturu, and also ran for the Abia State governorship under APGA in 2023

He is survived by six children and seven grandchildren, with funeral arrangements yet to be officially announced

Prof. Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe, the founder of Gregory University, Uturu, and a former Abia State governorship aspirant, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2026, following a period of health challenges.

Prof. Gregory Ibe, Gregory University founder and APGA Governorship candidate, dies. Image credit: Igbo History

Source: Twitter

His royal family announced the news in an official statement, mourning the loss of a man they described as a patriarch whose entire existence was shaped by purpose, service, and impact.

"With deep sadness, but with gratitude to Almighty God for a life of purpose, impact, and service, we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, grandfather, patriarch, and an exceptional man, Prof. Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe, OFR," the statement read.

The family paid tribute to his wide-ranging contributions, honouring him as a distinguished academic, administrator, philanthropist, statesman, entrepreneur and educationist who committed his life to widening access to education and uplifting people with fewer opportunities.

Gregory Ibe's legacy in education and business

Ibe established Gregory University in Uturu, Abia State, as a private institution built around research, medical science, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The university remains one of his most visible contributions to Nigerian higher education.

His professional footprint stretched beyond academia.

Through Skill 'G' Limited and Innov8 Hub, he supplied laboratory and technical equipment to tertiary institutions across the country, cementing his standing as both an industrialist and a committed supporter of educational infrastructure.

Gregory Ibe's political ambitions for Abia State

In the 2023 general elections, Prof. Ibe entered politics, contesting the Abia State governorship race on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform.

His campaign championed technology and industrial development, presenting a vision of repositioning Abia as a major industrial hub.

Although he did not win the election, the campaign broadened an already distinguished career that spanned education, entrepreneurship and public service.

Prof. Ibe is survived by six children, seven grandchildren and a wide circle of mentees and beneficiaries whose lives he shaped over decades.

His family has acknowledged the outpouring of condolences from well-wishers and asked for privacy as they complete arrangements for his funeral.

The X post announcing the death of Prof Gregory Ibe is below.

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Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dr Mac Junior Abeka, a University of Cape Coast lecturer whose death prompted an outpouring of grief from students and colleagues.

His death came just days before his first wedding anniversary, leaving loved ones and the wider university community mourning a sudden loss.

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Source: YEN.com.gh