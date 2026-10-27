Luxury Cars Selling Below GH₵60,000 in Ghana in 2026 and Their Prices
- Some older luxury vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Lexus are advertised in Ghana for less than GH₵60,000
- Buyers can find selected models with leather interiors, automatic transmissions and other premium features at relatively affordable prices
- However, the cost of maintaining an ageing luxury vehicle can be considerably higher than its purchase price suggests
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Luxury cars are often associated with wealthy individuals because of their expensive price tags, premium interiors and advanced features. However, Ghana's used-car market offers some alternatives for people hoping to own such vehicles without spending hundreds of thousands of cedis.
A review of advertised vehicle prices in October 2026 shows that selected older models from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Lexus fall below GH₵60,000.
While these vehicles may lack the technology found in newer models, some still offer features such as leather seats, sunroofs, electric windows and automatic transmissions.
Their relatively low prices largely reflect their age, depreciation, mileage and mechanical condition.
Luxury cars priced below GH₵60,000
The following table highlights selected luxury vehicles and their advertised prices in Ghana's second-hand car market.
Luxury car
Model year
Advertised price
BMW 318i
1996
GH₵32,000
Audi A4
2004
GH₵40,000
Mercedes-Benz C180
2002
GH₵48,500
Mercedes-Benz C230
2006
GH₵50,000
BMW 125i
2009
GH₵55,000
Lexus RX350
2007
GH₵55,000
Prices are examples from advertised listings, not confirmed transactions or independently inspected vehicles. Availability and vehicle condition may change.
Among the models identified, the BMW 318i is one of the more affordable options. Older versions retain the distinctive styling associated with BMW's 3 Series, despite being considerably cheaper than modern equivalents.
The Mercedes-Benz C180 and C230 are also notable. These compact executive cars helped establish the brand's reputation for comfort, solid construction and refined driving.
Meanwhile, the Audi A4 offers another alternative for motorists interested in German engineering. Older versions feature relatively sophisticated interiors and distinctive exterior designs.
For buyers interested in a luxury SUV, the Lexus RX350 provides a different option. Its elevated driving position and spacious interior make it particularly attractive to motorists who prefer larger vehicles.
However, an RX350 advertised for just GH₵55,000 deserves especially careful examination, considering the generally higher prices of similar luxury SUVs
What buyers should consider before purchasing
Despite their attractive prices, buying an ageing luxury vehicle requires careful financial planning.
A car that initially costs GH₵45,000 could eventually become significantly more expensive if its engine, gearbox, suspension or electrical systems require major repairs.
Spare parts for some European luxury vehicles can also be expensive or difficult to source locally, particularly when dealing with older models.
Buyers should therefore arrange for an independent mechanic to inspect the engine, transmission, suspension, cooling system and electronic components.
The vehicle's registration documents, chassis number and ownership history should also be verified before payment.
Another important consideration is fuel consumption. Some older luxury cars have relatively large engines, making them more expensive to operate than smaller economy vehicles.
Ultimately, the availability of luxury cars below GH₵60,000 shows that premium branding does not always mean an expensive purchase. Nevertheless, the affordability of a vehicle should be judged by its overall condition and long-term running costs rather than its selling price alone.
Smiles Garrix compares SU7 Ultra to Bugatti
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian auto expert, Smiles Garrix, said Chinese cars are dominating local roads because they offer high performance and advanced technology at far lower prices than European luxury brands.
He used the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra as an example, claiming it can compete with hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron while costing under $80,000, and includes premium tech features as standard, unlike many European brands that charge extra.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.