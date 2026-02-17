Ghanaian Auto Expert Explains Why Ghanaians Are Choosing Chinese Cars Over Luxury European Brands
- Ghanaian auto expert, Smiles Garrix, said Chinese cars are dominating Ghanaian roads because they offer high performance and advanced technology at far lower prices than European luxury brands
- He used the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra as an example, claiming it can compete with hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron while costing under $80,000
- According to him, Chinese manufacturers include premium tech features as standard, unlike many European brands that charge up to $40,000 extra for optional upgrades
Ghanaian auto influencer Smiles Garrix has opened up about why Chinese cars are suddenly everywhere on Ghanaian roads.
According to him, most Ghanaians are becoming smarter buyers. Instead of chasing brand names, they are now looking at what a car actually offers for the money being spent.
He used the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra as a bold example.
The high-performance electric sports car from China has been making waves globally.
Smiles Garrix compares SU7 Ultra to Bugatti
Smiles Garrix argued that the SU7 Ultra can compete in speed and performance with hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron, which Osei Kwame Despite purchased for roughly $2 million, yet it costs less than $80,000.
That comparison alone, he said, should tell you everything about how the market is changing.
He then compared it to other high-end electric vehicles. The Lucid Air Sapphire sells for about $250,000.
The Tesla Model S Plaid is close to $100,000. The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is around $230,000.
For Smiles Garrix, the real question is why someone should pay that much when a Chinese alternative offers similar performance for far less.
Smiles Garrix slams European automakers' pricing
He also touched on European brands and their optional features.
Many buyers pay about $100,000 for a European car, only to realise that most of the exciting features are not included.
By the time they finish adding options, they may spend an extra $40,000. In his view, that does not make sense.
Chinese brands, on the other hand, are packing their cars with advanced technology straight from the factory.
Big screens, intelligent driving systems, futuristic interiors, strong battery range and rapid acceleration often come as standard. No hidden upgrades. No endless add-ons.
Smiles Garrix believes that the old mindset about products made in China is fading.
Today, Chinese automakers are pushing innovation at a speed the world cannot ignore.
And for many Ghanaians dealing with economic pressure, getting high performance, a luxury feel and modern technology at a reasonable price is simply a smarter move.
