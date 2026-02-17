Ghanaian auto expert, Smiles Garrix, said Chinese cars are dominating Ghanaian roads because they offer high performance and advanced technology at far lower prices than European luxury brands

He used the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra as an example, claiming it can compete with hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron while costing under $80,000

According to him, Chinese manufacturers include premium tech features as standard, unlike many European brands that charge up to $40,000 extra for optional upgrades

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian auto influencer Smiles Garrix has opened up about why Chinese cars are suddenly everywhere on Ghanaian roads.

Ghanaian auto expert Smiles Garrix highlights one Chinese-made car with the same performance as the Bugatti Chiron. Image credit: Despite_one, Noticias - Autocosmos

Source: Instagram

According to him, most Ghanaians are becoming smarter buyers. Instead of chasing brand names, they are now looking at what a car actually offers for the money being spent.

He used the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra as a bold example.

The high-performance electric sports car from China has been making waves globally.

Smiles Garrix compares SU7 Ultra to Bugatti

Smiles Garrix argued that the SU7 Ultra can compete in speed and performance with hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron, which Osei Kwame Despite purchased for roughly $2 million, yet it costs less than $80,000.

That comparison alone, he said, should tell you everything about how the market is changing.

He then compared it to other high-end electric vehicles. The Lucid Air Sapphire sells for about $250,000.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is close to $100,000. The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is around $230,000.

For Smiles Garrix, the real question is why someone should pay that much when a Chinese alternative offers similar performance for far less.

Smiles Garrix slams European automakers' pricing

He also touched on European brands and their optional features.

Many buyers pay about $100,000 for a European car, only to realise that most of the exciting features are not included.

By the time they finish adding options, they may spend an extra $40,000. In his view, that does not make sense.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Chinese brands, on the other hand, are packing their cars with advanced technology straight from the factory.

Big screens, intelligent driving systems, futuristic interiors, strong battery range and rapid acceleration often come as standard. No hidden upgrades. No endless add-ons.

Smiles Garrix believes that the old mindset about products made in China is fading.

Today, Chinese automakers are pushing innovation at a speed the world cannot ignore.

And for many Ghanaians dealing with economic pressure, getting high performance, a luxury feel and modern technology at a reasonable price is simply a smarter move.

Premario Edition shares four cars Ghanaians can purchase with a budget of between GH₵60,000 and GH₵100,000. Image credit: Premario Edition, KIA, Quattroruote

Source: UGC

Expert recommends affordable, fuel-efficient cars for Ghanaians

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian car dealer and influencer Premario Edition shared his picks for cars that Ghanaians can buy with a budget of GH₵100,000 or less.

Premario Edition said that these models he listed are easy to run, fuel-efficient, and suitable for daily use.

Some social media users thanked the Ghanaian car dealer for the recommendations, saying the list is helpful for first-time buyers working with a tight budget.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh