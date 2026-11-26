The Ghana Revenue Authority has an official careers page where interested Ghanaians can check employment opportunities and obtain recruitment information

Jobseekers interested in working with the GRA can explore career opportunities in its Customs Division, Domestic Tax Revenue Division and other departments

The Authority has cautioned prospective applicants against fraudulent recruitment advertisements, stressing that employment applications do not require payment

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Ghanaians interested in securing employment with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) can explore career opportunities through the institution's official website.

How to secure a job at Ghana Revenue Authority: Application process explained. Image credit: Freepik, Graphic Online

Source: UGC

The GRA is responsible for assessing, collecting and accounting for tax revenue on behalf of the government to support Ghana's development.

Established in 2009, the Authority operates through several departments, including the Customs Division, Domestic Tax Revenue Division and Support Services Division.

According to information published on its official careers page, the GRA has more than 8,000 employees working across different offices and departments throughout Ghana.

The institution provides career opportunities in revenue administration and other professional fields based on its operational requirements.

However, checks on the GRA's official careers page on November 26, 2026, indicate that there are currently no advertised job openings.

Interested applicants can nevertheless familiarise themselves with the recruitment process and check the website regularly for future vacancies.

How to check and apply for GRA jobs

The Ghana Revenue Authority has a dedicated careers page where prospective applicants can access information about employment opportunities.

Individuals interested in working with the institution can follow these steps:

Visit the official Ghana Revenue Authority website at https://gra.gov.gh Navigate to the Careers section or visit https://gra.gov.gh/careers/ Scroll through the page to locate the Job Openings section Check whether the Authority has advertised any available positions Review the qualifications, responsibilities and other requirements for any advertised vacancy Prepare an updated curriculum vitae (CV), academic certificates and other documents requested in the advertisement Follow the application instructions provided by the GRA when recruitment officially opens Submit the required documents through the authorised application channel before the specified deadline

Applicants should understand that the careers page currently displays recruitment information rather than an active application form.

The Authority may specify different qualifications and application procedures depending on the positions being advertised.

Official GRA careers portal: https://gra.gov.gh/careers/

GRA warns applicants against recruitment scams

The Ghana Revenue Authority has cautioned the public against individuals and organisations circulating fraudulent recruitment advertisements.

According to the institution, no payment is required to secure employment with the GRA.

The Authority has also clarified that it does not sell recruitment forms and that medical screening during recruitment is provided free of charge.

It further warns that offering money to officials to influence recruitment is prohibited and punishable by law.

Jobseekers are therefore encouraged to avoid unofficial websites, social media accounts and individuals demanding payments in exchange for employment.

Prospective applicants should verify all recruitment announcements through the GRA's official communication channels before submitting their documents.

Disclaimer: YEN.com.gh is not affiliated with the GRA. Applicants should verify vacancies through its official website.

How to apply for BOG jobs

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana has an official recruitment portal where qualified Ghanaians can explore employment opportunities and submit applications when vacancies are advertised.

Jobseekers interested in working at the central bank can check available positions, review qualification requirements and follow the application procedures provided.

The Bank of Ghana has warned prospective applicants against paying recruitment fees, stressing that its official careers portal is the authorised application channel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh