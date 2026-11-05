Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has met prominent Asante traditional leaders at the Manhyia Palace

The closed-door meeting focused on financial well-being and economic resilience among communities

Several paramount chiefs and queen mothers attended the important gathering in Kumasi

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Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has held a closed-door meeting with prominent traditional rulers of the Asante Kingdom at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Queen of the Netherlands meets powerful Asante chiefs at Manhyia Palace. Image credit: Reality Images, Manhyia Palace, Hola

Source: UGC

The high-profile engagement took place on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, bringing together several paramount chiefs and queen mothers to discuss financial well-being.

Queen Máxima meets Asante traditional leaders

According to an official statement shared by Manhyia Palace on X, the meeting formed part of efforts to empower traditional authorities to champion financial policies and services that benefit their subjects.

Queen Máxima, who serves as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health, engaged the traditional leaders on ways to promote financial resilience.

The palace explained:

"The closed-door meeting was used to empower the traditional authorities and advocate for policies and services that contribute to the financial resilience and well-being of their subjects."

Prominent Asante chiefs attend historic meeting

Among the traditional leaders present were Nana Effah Apenteng, Bompatahene, and Nana Kwame Baffoe, Nkoranzahene.

Others included Nana Darkowaa Ampem, Yamfohemaa; Nana Adwoa Por Dwamena, Bechemhemaa; and Oheneni Akyaamaa III, the traditional mother of the Asantehene.

Check out the X post below:

Photographs accompanying the palace's statement showed the dignitaries seated around a conference table during the engagement.

The meeting highlighted the potential role of traditional leadership in promoting financial inclusion and improving economic opportunities for communities across the Asante Kingdom.

Christian Louboutin explored business opportunities in Kumasi

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Renowned French luxury fashion designer Christian Louboutin visited Kumasi and attended the Akwasidae Festival at Manhyia Palace.

The 63-year-old designer paid homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and sought his blessings for his artistic vision and international projects.

Louboutin also held discussions with Lady Julia Osei Tutu about the possibility of establishing a luxury fashion outlet in Kumasi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh