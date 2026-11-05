Lady Julia Osei Tutu has presented a beautiful Kente cloth to Queen Máxima of the Netherlands during her visit to Kumasi

The wife of the Asantehene gifted the Dutch Queen the colourful traditional fabric at the Manhyia Palace

A video capturing Queen Máxima wearing the Kente and interacting with Lady Julia has surfaced on social media

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Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has presented a beautiful Kente cloth to Queen Máxima of the Netherlands during her visit to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Queen Máxima beams with joy as Lady Julia presents her with beautiful Ghanaian Kente. Image credit: Manhyia Palace, People Magazine

Source: UGC

The Dutch Queen visited the palace on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as part of her official engagements in Ghana.

A video shared by Opemsuo Radio captured the memorable moment between the two women, with Queen Máxima proudly wearing the colourful traditional Ghanaian fabric.

Lady Julia presents Kente to Queen Máxima

In the video, Queen Máxima was spotted wearing the beautiful blue-and-green Kente cloth around her shoulders while interacting with Lady Julia.

The colourful fabric complemented her elegant outfit, which featured an orange skirt with intricate patterns.

Lady Julia, who looked radiant in her patterned dress, appeared delighted as she interacted with the visiting European royal.

The two women exchanged smiles and engaged in a friendly conversation inside a beautifully decorated room at the palace.

At one point, Queen Máxima was also seen examining a small item presented during the interaction.

Check out the X video below:

The presentation of Kente highlighted the rich cultural traditions of the Asante Kingdom, where the prestigious fabric has long been associated with royalty and important occasions.

Queen Máxima visits Manhyia Palace

Queen Máxima's visit to Kumasi included a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu.

Watch another X video below:

Her trip to Ghana forms part of her engagements as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health.

The Queen's appearance in the colourful Kente added a beautiful cultural touch to her visit, showcasing Ghana's traditional craftsmanship on an international stage.

Lady Julia attended Akwasidae

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lady Julia and her two children paying homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the 2026 Akwasidae Kese festival in Maryland.

The family’s traditional gesture took place before a large crowd at a grand durbar at Bowie State University.

The ceremony offered a rare public glimpse of the Asantehene with his family far from Kumasi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh