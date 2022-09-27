Ghana is replete with traditional rulers who were once the monarchs of sovereign kingdoms in the country

These traditional rulers have official residences or palaces where they hold official and ceremonial meetings

Today, the power of Ghanaian chiefs has significantly been reduced following the adoption of a constitution and a president

Ghanaian architecture is incomplete without the mention of the various unique palaces littered across the country. Some of these huge palaces can rival Buckingham Palace in the UK. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions three palaces in Ghana that are a sight to behold.

Manhyia Palace

Manhyia Palace. Photo credit: Nkansahrexford

The Manhyia Palace in Kumasi is one of Ghana's most significant power centres. The Asantehene, who rules over the whole Ashanti empire, has his residence there. Two structures make up the complex. The original palace is now a museum, while Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, the reigning Ashanti monarch, resides and works out of the new palace.

Assin Kushea Palace

Assin Kushea Palace. Photo credit: Maame Sika and COVTVGHANA

Social media users speculated that Ghana's beautiful Assin Kushea Palace, which is now under construction, may eventually surpass all other African palaces as the continent's largest. Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, the paramount chief of the Owirenkyi Traditional Area, is constructing the palace. The palace has several rooms, a large courtyard, a zoo, and a botanical garden.

Otintor's Palace

Otintor's Palace. Photo credit: GaDa

Nii Adotey Otintor II, the monarch of Sempe Accra, lives a comfortable life in his colossal palace, where he presides over the affairs of his people. The beautiful palace has a massive compound with many exotic cars parked in the compound. Many have called it the most enormous palace in Ghana at the moment.

