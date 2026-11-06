Javits Frimpong: Man Who Stayed With Ghanaian Teen in His Last Moments Speaks at Vigil
- A man who stayed with Javits Frimpong in his last moments has shared a message for the teen’s family at a vigil in the Bronx
- The man, who introduced himself as Brian, said the 15-year-old Ghanaian student was extremely brave and even told him his name when he asked him
- Brian said he wished he had done more but was glad he was there to make Javits comfortable and let him know he wasn’t alone
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A man who stayed with Javits Frimpong in his last moments has shared an emotional message for the late teenager’s family at a vigil in the Bronx, New York.
The man, who introduced himself as Brian, addressed the crowd in videos shared by Lois Hype News on social media.
NY1 reported that the vigil was held near East 171st Street and Crotona Place, about a week after the teen’s death.
Javits, a 15-year-old Ghanaian student, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2026, while on his way to school.
He had moved from Ghana to the Bronx about a year earlier to live with his father. Police have not announced any arrests in the case.
Brian recounts last moments with Javits Frimpong
Speaking at the vigil, Brian said he rushed to help when he saw the teenager and did his best to stay with him.
“Basically to just stay with him so someone was there,” he said.
According to him, he wanted Javits’ family to know that the teenager was extremely brave.
“He told me his name when I asked him his name. And, you know, besides that, he was just extremely brave throughout the whole thing,” he said.
Brian added that the experience taught him a lot about himself and what he was willing to do for others.
The Instagram video from Lois Hype News, in which Brian speaks at the vigil, is below.
Brian wishes he did more for Javits
Visibly nervous, Brian said he wished he could have done more for the 15-year-old.
“I wish I could have done more. And I will constantly beat myself up for not having first aid training,” he said.
Brian, however, expressed gratitude that he was there with Javits during his last hours.
“I’m glad somebody was there to make him feel comfortable. And to let him know he wasn’t alone,” he added.
Before Brian spoke, a host at the event thanked him on behalf of the family and the community.
“You are a brave man, and you show love, and you show that the colour of our skin doesn’t determine who you are,” the host said.
The Instagram video of Brian receiving appreciation at Frimpong's vigil is below.
Ritchie Torres attends vigil for Javits Frimpong
In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, US Congressman Ritchie Torres joined mourners at a vigil for Javits Frimpong in the Bronx.
Torres, who represents New York’s 15th Congressional District, described the grief felt across the Bronx as overwhelming.
He said no child should have to fear for their safety while walking to school. According to him, no parent should have to bury a child.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.