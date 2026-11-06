A man who stayed with Javits Frimpong in his last moments has shared a message for the teen’s family at a vigil in the Bronx

The man, who introduced himself as Brian, said the 15-year-old Ghanaian student was extremely brave and even told him his name when he asked him

Brian said he wished he had done more but was glad he was there to make Javits comfortable and let him know he wasn’t alone

A man who stayed with Javits Frimpong in his last moments has shared an emotional message for the late teenager’s family at a vigil in the Bronx, New York.

A man who stayed with Javits Frimpong in his last moments speaks at a vigil in the Bronx. Photo source: Lois Hype News, Fox News/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The man, who introduced himself as Brian, addressed the crowd in videos shared by Lois Hype News on social media.

NY1 reported that the vigil was held near East 171st Street and Crotona Place, about a week after the teen’s death.

Javits, a 15-year-old Ghanaian student, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2026, while on his way to school.

He had moved from Ghana to the Bronx about a year earlier to live with his father. Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Brian recounts last moments with Javits Frimpong

Speaking at the vigil, Brian said he rushed to help when he saw the teenager and did his best to stay with him.

“Basically to just stay with him so someone was there,” he said.

According to him, he wanted Javits’ family to know that the teenager was extremely brave.

“He told me his name when I asked him his name. And, you know, besides that, he was just extremely brave throughout the whole thing,” he said.

Brian added that the experience taught him a lot about himself and what he was willing to do for others.

The Instagram video from Lois Hype News, in which Brian speaks at the vigil, is below.

Brian wishes he did more for Javits

Visibly nervous, Brian said he wished he could have done more for the 15-year-old.

“I wish I could have done more. And I will constantly beat myself up for not having first aid training,” he said.

Brian, however, expressed gratitude that he was there with Javits during his last hours.

“I’m glad somebody was there to make him feel comfortable. And to let him know he wasn’t alone,” he added.

Before Brian spoke, a host at the event thanked him on behalf of the family and the community.

“You are a brave man, and you show love, and you show that the colour of our skin doesn’t determine who you are,” the host said.

The Instagram video of Brian receiving appreciation at Frimpong's vigil is below.

Ritchie Torres attends vigil for Javits Frimpong

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, US Congressman Ritchie Torres joined mourners at a vigil for Javits Frimpong in the Bronx.

Torres, who represents New York’s 15th Congressional District, described the grief felt across the Bronx as overwhelming.

He said no child should have to fear for their safety while walking to school. According to him, no parent should have to bury a child.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh