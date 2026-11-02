US Congressman Ritchie Torres attended a vigil for Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy shot dead in the Bronx while heading to school

Torres shared a photograph from the vigil on X alongside an emotional message about the grief and trauma gripping the Bronx community

The NYPD was still searching for three teenage suspects following Javits' death, with no arrests announced at the time of the vigil

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US Congressman Ritchie Torres joined mourners at an emotional vigil held in honour of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager shot dead while making his way to school in the Bronx, New York.

US Congressman Ritchie Torres attends vigil for Javits Frimpong, shares a heartbreaking message. Image credit: Zygote Studio, Ritchie Torres

Source: Twitter

Ritchie Torres, who represents New York's 15th Congressional District, attended the gathering to pay his respects to the slain teenager and stand in solidarity with Javits' family and the wider Bronx community.

He shared a photograph from the vigil on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a message that captured the weight of the loss.

"I attended a heartbreaking vigil for Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old boy murdered in broad daylight. The grief, shock, and trauma we all feel across the Bronx are soul-crushing," Torres wrote.

The congressman also spoke directly to the vulnerability of young people navigating daily life in the area, urging that no child should ever have to weigh the risk of being shot simply by walking to school.

"No child should fear being gunned down on the way to school. No child," he added.

He also expressed sympathy for bereaved parents, stating plainly: "No parent should have to bury a child."

Javits Frimpong's story and the search for justice

Javits had relocated from Ghana to the Bronx roughly a year before his death to live with his father, Thomas Frimpong, and begin a new chapter of his life in the United States.

His father previously voiced concerns that Javits had experienced bullying at school in the period leading up to the shooting, though investigators had not yet publicly established a motive.

As of the latest reports, the New York Police Department was still searching for three teenage suspects, with no arrests announced.

Community rallies around grieving family

Torres' appearance at the vigil formed part of a broader wave of public mourning that has surrounded Javits' death.

Members of the Ghanaian community, American celebrities, politicians, and other prominent figures have all offered condolences and called for justice in the days following the tragedy.

The vigil drew residents and well-wishers who came together to remember the teenager, comfort his family and demand accountability for a life cut short far too soon.

The X post by Ritchie Torres after attending Javits' vigil is below.

Little girl drops speech after Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a young African girl whose emotional speech addressed how Black people are treated in the United States following the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong.

Her words have resonated amid calls for justice and growing concern about the safety of young African immigrants in America.

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Source: YEN.com.gh