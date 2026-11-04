Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has begun visiting high schools to speak with students following the recent death of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong in the Bronx

The comedian had earlier opened up about his own painful experience at a junior high school in New Jersey after moving from Ghana years ago

Stonebwoy and many other fans have praised Michael Blackson for taking action, while police in New York continue to investigate the death of the teenager

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Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has begun visiting high schools to speak with students following the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong.

Michael Blackson begins a school tour at his alma mater in Philadelphia following the death of Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong. Photo source: @michaelblackson/Instagram, Fox News/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Javits died after he was attacked on his way to school in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Two days later, Blackson opened up on Instagram about being bullied at Broadway Junior High School in North Newark, New Jersey, at about the same age.

He said a boy who did not attend his school attacked him as he boarded a bus home. According to the comedian, he faced hostility because he was the only African at his school.

Blackson then pledged to visit high schools to speak with foreign students about how to deal with bullying.

Michael Blackson begins school tour in Philadelphia

The comedian has now officially started the tour, announcing it in an Instagram post. His first stop was his alma mater, John Bartram High School in Philadelphia.

Blackson thanked the school’s principal, Brian Johnson, for helping him kick things off. He also asked his followers to suggest schools they think he should visit next.

Many of his fans have since applauded him for following through on his promise.

The Instagram post by Michael Blackson, in which he announces the start of his school tour, is below.

Police investigate Javits Frimpong’s death

Meanwhile, the NYPD is still searching for those behind Javits’ death. Police said three attackers in hoodies and surgical masks pursued the teenager before fleeing.

According to TheGrio, they reportedly fled towards Manhattan on a No. 5 train from the Freeman Street station. Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said police were preparing a subpoena for Department of Education records on alleged bullying.

He added that bullying was one aspect being looked at, as well as others. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Stonebwoy, others praise Michael Blackson’s tour

Many celebrities and fans praised the comedian for taking action. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

stonebwoy said:

“Amazing, brother. Very well so. You own a whole school.”

aphricanace said:

“Good stuff, my bro.”

ameyaw112 said:

“Fantastic.”

anaarkutu said:

“Thank you so much for taking action! That’s where the win comes from.”

antgreen1 said:

“Love this, Mike.”

ojubabe1 said:

“Thank you.”

Javits Frimpong’s diary shows his big dreams

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, entries from Javits Frimpong’s handwritten diary emerged after his death.

His family shared the entries with the New York Daily News. In the diary, the teenager described himself as shy and still working out who he was.

He wrote about his family as his main source of support and said he wanted to become a physician. Javits also noted that he was saving money to help friends pay for their education in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh